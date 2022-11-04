Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221105_hd_cmfootball
Team members gather to honor the memory of Cabell Midland’s Caige Rider Friday in Ona. Rider was killed in an auto accident Thursday.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

ONA — Senior night took a more somber tone than usual on Friday at Cabell Midland High School where the Knights honored the senior class that would have included Caige Rider.

A senior linebacker, Rider died on Thursday after an accident on Interstate 64 near Milton and the school paid respects to him with a helmet decal plus a display that included his picture behind the Knights’ bench.