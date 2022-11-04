ONA — Senior night took a more somber tone than usual on Friday at Cabell Midland High School where the Knights honored the senior class that would have included Caige Rider.
A senior linebacker, Rider died on Thursday after an accident on Interstate 64 near Milton and the school paid respects to him with a helmet decal plus a display that included his picture behind the Knights’ bench.
Then the players and coaches tried to turn their attention to Riverside.
Three touchdowns by Curtis Jones and two by Zachy Roberts powered Cabell Midland (6-3) to the 42-14 victory over Riverside in the final regular-season contest for each squad.
Jones’ three scores came with 155 yards rushing in the game and tied quarterback Ryan Wolfe for the team lead with 12 TDs on the season. Roberts added 104 yards on the ground in addition to his touchdowns.
Jones opened the game’s scoring in the first quarter with a 2-yard run. Jones’ second TD run came in the second quarter, extending the lead to 14-0.
That score was the first of three for Cabell Midland in the period.
Roberts scored on a 12-yard run with 6:22 to play in the first half and Kylan Grace hauled in a 60-yard pass from Wolfe on a blown coverage that extended the lead to 28-0 and sent the game to halftime.
Riverside (3-7) got on the scoreboard on the first drive of the second half, scoring in two plays that covered 85 yards. Andrew Baria’s 40-yard run closed the gap, but Cabell Midland blocked the extra point.
The Warriors found the end zone again with Baria, who caught a swing pass from quarterback Caden Ray for a touchdown on the game’s final series.
After the contest, Cabell Midland head coach Luke Salmons declined to comment on the win, citing the emotional circumstances with the loss of a player.
Riverside head coach Alex Daugherty had his team carry a white Warriors jersey to midfield for the opening coin toss with No. 35 in purple numbers on it.
“It was our way of reaching out to [Cabell Midland],” Daugherty said. “It’s just tragic.”
The Warriors also presented a banner to the Knights with Rider’s number that was signed by the Riverside student body.