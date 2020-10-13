Cabell Midland has taken over the top spot in the Secondary School Activities Commission’s Class AAA football playoff ratings released Tuesday.
Midland (4-0) was fifth in last week’s ratings before holding off Hurricane 28-20 on Friday.
The rest of the top five in AAA includes Bridgeport (4-0) in second, George Washington (1-0) and South Charleston (1-0) tied for third and Oak Hill (2-0) in fifth. Defending champion Martinsburg (3-1) is sixth.
GW and SC played Tuesday night in their second games of the season. This week’s playoff ratings do not include games held either on Monday or Tuesday of this week.
In Class AA, Bluefield (4-0) remains first, followed by Oak Glen (4-1), Frankfort (5-1) and Liberty Raleigh (5-0). Tied for fifth are Sissonville (1-0), North Marion (4-1) and Robert C.Byrd (4-1). Poca (2-1) stands 16th.
Doddridge County (5-0) is still atop the Class A ratings, with Midland Trail (2-0), Greenbrier West (6-0), Petersburg (4-1) and Tug Valley (3-0) rounding out the top five.
Buffalo (3-0) is tied for eighth in the Class A ratings.