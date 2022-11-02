Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

luke salmons
Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons says his Knights are “excited to play. The kids want to win so bad.”

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

ONA — Kickoff for Cabell Midland’s home football game with Riverside Friday has been changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If records are an accurate predictor of outcome, the switch simply delays the inevitable. At least the Knights (5-3) hope so as they prepare for the Warriors (3-6).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

