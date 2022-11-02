ONA — Kickoff for Cabell Midland’s home football game with Riverside Friday has been changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
If records are an accurate predictor of outcome, the switch simply delays the inevitable. At least the Knights (5-3) hope so as they prepare for the Warriors (3-6).
“Riverside is having issues with transportation,” Cabell Midland athletic director Chris Parsons said of the reason for the delayed start.
The game means more to the Knights than the Warriors, who have been eliminated from playoff contention. Cabell Midland is 13th in Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings. The top 16 teams qualify for the postseason in each classification.
“We’re excited to play,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said. “The kids want to win so bad. They’ve worked so hard.”
If the playoffs took place today, Cabell Midland would open at No. 4 Martinsburg (7-2), winner of five of the last six state titles, including last year’s. The Knights would just as soon avoid that 340-mile bus trip. Other possible foes are closer to home. No. 5 Spring Valley is one. Cabell Midland beat the Timberwolves 21-17 on Oct. 7 at the Castle.
The loser of Friday’s game featuring No. 3 Huntington High (8-1) at No. 2 Hurricane (8-1) also is a possibility. The Highlanders knocked off the Knights 41-21 on Oct. 21, one week after the Redskins beat Cabell Midland 35-14.
“It’s crazy,” Salmons said. “There probably are seven or eight teams capable of winning the state championship. I’ve never seen a season like this.”
Bridgeport (7-2) and George Washington (7-2) are tied for sixth in the rankings and are possible Midland foes. GW defeated the Knights 28-21 in the season opener in Charleston.
Cabell Midland has been hurt by playing just nine games when every other team in Class AAA except Princeton will have played 10.
“We tried everything,” Salmons said of trying to find a 10th game. “We talked to schools in Ohio, Pennsylvania, a lot of places.”
Salmons said he thinks all 10 Mountain State Athletic Conference teams should play a full league schedule. The Knights didn’t play St. Albans this season. The winless Red Dragons wouldn’t have provided many playoff ratings points, but every bit helps.
“Why have a conference if everyone doesn’t play everyone?” Salmons asked rhetorically.