20221008 cm football 01.jpg
Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe (8) hands off to Curtis Jones (2) as the Knights take on Spring Valley Friday in Ona.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

ONA -- Both coaches predicted third-down plays would be pivotal in Friday's Spring Valley at Cabell Midland high school football game.

They proved correct as the No. 8 Knights (5-1) converted 5 of 9, including their last four in a 21-17 victory over the No. 1 Timberwolves (5-1) in a battle of Class AAA powers at the Castle. Spring Valley converted 3 of 10 third-down opportunities.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.