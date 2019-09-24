Unbeaten Cabell Midland remained at the top of the SSAC Class AAA playoff ratings Tuesday, setting up a showdown with Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Capital on Friday.
The Knights (4-0) host the co-No. 4 Cougars (3-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday in Ona.
Three-time defending state champion Martinsburg (4-0) came in at No. 2 in the Class AAA ratings, followed by Parkersburg South (4-0) and a three-way tie for third with Capital, Musselman (3-1) and Wheeling Park (3-1).
Among other Kanawha Valley schools, Riverside (2-1) is ranked ninth, with George Washington (2-2) tied for 11th and South Charleston (1-3) in 16th place. The top 16 in each class advance to the postseason.
In Class AA, defending champ Fairmont Senior (4-0) is still atop the list, with Frankfort (4-0), Oak Glen (4-0), Wyoming East (3-0) and Man (4-0) completing the top five.
Poca (4-0) is one spot back in sixth, with two other Kanawha Valley schools lurking in the top 16 -- Winfield (3-1) stands in a tie for 13th and Sissonville (3-1) is 15th.
In Class A, Pendleton County (3-0) has taken over the No. 1 position, followed by Ritchie County (3-0) and a three-way knot for third with Doddridge County (3-0), Midland Trail (3-1) and Tolsia (3-1).
Buffalo (3-1) and Tug Valley (3-1) are tied for 14th in Class A. Wheeling Central, last year's title team, is tied for eighth.
The playoffs begin the weekend of Nov. 15-16, with the Super Six state championship games Dec. 6-7 at Wheeling Island Stadium.