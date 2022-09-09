Luke Salmons said his Cabell Midland team played Friday's high school football game at Capital with a chip on its shoulder.
Maybe it was from the woodchipper the Knights put the Cougars through.
Cabell Midland (1-1), motivated by a season-opening 28-21 loss at George Washington two weeks ago, raced to a 28-0 lead after one quarter on its way to a 49-0 rout of Capital (0-3) at University of Charleston Stadium.
"You go two weeks without playing, losing is hard," said Salmons, whose team had a bye last week. "It about killed me and the kids, who have a winning mentality. We've never been in that situation off an open week."
Curtis Jones started the onslaught with a 38-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage. Jachy Roberts followed with a 2-yard TD run, Kylan Grace scored from the 20 and Ryan Wolfe from the 13 before the first quarter ended.
Alex Smith scored from the 5 on a pitch left at 3:40 of the second quarter and Olivia Charles' extra point made it 35-0.
Cabell Midland racked up 116 yards on its first six plays. Not satisfied with running over the Cougars for 235 yards in the first half, the Knights went to the air for an additional 136. Cabell Midland scored on five of its six first-half possessions, stopped at the Capital 27 only by the clock expiring at the end of the second quarter.
The Cougars threatened once, but Smith blocked Brayden Scott's 38-yard field goal attempt with 8:21 left until halftime.
Cabell Midland's defense was stout throughout, intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble that Michael Lunsford returned 7 yards for a touchdown for a 42-0 lead with 1:52 left in the third quarter.
"We didn't look very good in the first half at all," said Capital coach Mark Mason, whose team was shut out for the third time in as many games. "We did some things good, but we have to do things better."
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. next Friday. Cabell Midland entertains South Charleston. Capital visits St. Albans.