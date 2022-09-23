Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220924_hds_cmfootball
Buy Now

Cabell Midland’s Ryan Wolfe (8) braces for impact with Parkersburg’s Casey Stanley (4) Friday in Ona.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

ONA — Cabell Midland showed Grace to Parkersburg, but little mercy.

Kylan Grace ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter as the Knights (3-1) pulled away from the Big Reds (2-2) for a 31-10 victory in high school football on a cool Friday night at the Castle.

Tags