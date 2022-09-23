ONA — Cabell Midland showed Grace to Parkersburg, but little mercy.
Kylan Grace ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter as the Knights (3-1) pulled away from the Big Reds (2-2) for a 31-10 victory in high school football on a cool Friday night at the Castle.
Grace, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound freshman and son of former Marshall University and CFL linebacker John Grace, scored on a pair of 5-yard runs that turned a 17-3 lead to 31-3 and put the contest out of reach.
The first two drives set the tone for the game. The Knights drove 80 yards in 11 plays, with Cannon Lewis scoring on a 4-yard sweep around left end. Olivia Charles kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead Cabell Midland never relinquished. The Big Reds responded with a three-and-out that lost 11 yards and saw quarterback David Parsons leave the game for one play after a big hit from linebacker Nic Giompalo.
During a sloppy first half that featured a combined 15 penalties for 129 yards, the Knights owned a 254-67 edge in total yardage. Two of those violations on Parkersburg on consecutive plays gave Cabell Midland the ball at the Big Reds’ 5 and Charles kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give the Knights a 17-3 lead.
“That was an ugly game,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said of a contest that included 23 penalties for 210 yards, with the home team flagged 14 times for 132 yards.
Charles’ kick took some steam out of Parkersburg’s comeback hopes after Casey Stanley booted a 31-yard field goal 4:20 before halftime to pull the Big Reds within 14-3.
“We’re not satisfied,” Salmons said. “We won, so we’re going to enjoy it, but our kids aren’t happy with the way we played. Our coaches aren’t happy with the way we played. We could’ve played a lot better. We had too many penalties and miscues.”
Cabell Midland rushed for 436 of its 462 yards as quarterback Ryan Wolfe carried 14 times for 146 yards and tailback Curtis Jones rushed 20 times for 128. Zachy Roberts added 76 yards on seven attempts and Grace 51 on eight carries.
Parsons led Parkersburg with 11 completions in 24 attempts for 147 yards and one touchdown, a 22-yard strike to Anthony Ice to set the score.
Cabell Midland returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at home vs. Oak Hill. Parkersburg visits George Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.