Senior quarterback J.J. Roberts was selected as the player of the year and Luke Salmons the coach of the year as Cabell Midland swept the top two individual honors on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference football team.
The Knights won the league championship and earned the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA playoffs.
Capital and Spring Valley led the All-MSAC first team by placing five players each on the squad.
For Capital, the first-team honorees included receiver K.J. Taylor, offensive utility man Chance Knox, linebackers Logan Spurlock and Christian Gist and defensive back Kerion Martin.
Spring Valley’s first-teamers were offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, kicker Zane Porter, linebacker Luke Christopher, defensive back David Livingston and defensive utility man Brody Brumfield.