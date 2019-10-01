Following its last-minute win over then No. 4 Capital, Cabell Midland's football team retained the No. 1 spot in Class AAA in the latest WVSSAC playoff ratings, released Tuesday.
The top three in Class AAA remained unchanged from last week, with the Knights at No. 1, Martinsburg at No. 2 and Parkersburg South at No. 3. Musselman is alone at No. 4 after sharing the spot last week with Capital, which dropped to No. 9. Elsewhere in the classification, Riverside was at No. 8, George Washington was at No. 14, Hurricane was tied with University at No. 15 and South Charleston was No. 18.
In Class AA, Poca sits in fourth this week after remaining undefeated. Sissonville and Winfield sit in 10th, tied with Lewis County, while Nitro is tied for 27th with Petersburg and Herbert Hoover is tied with Chapmanville for 29th. Fairmont Senior is first in Class AA, followed by Keyser and Oak Glen.
In Class A, Pendleton County is No. 1, followed by Doddridge County and Tolsia, while Buffalo is tied at No. 17 with East Hardy and Tug Valley.