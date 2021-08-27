HUNTINGTON -- When two rivals and state-title contenders meet in the first week of the West Virginia high school football season, there really is no telling what might happen.
Spring Valley and Cabell Midland showed a little of the good and bad things about getting back into the flow of the regular season in the opener for both teams, but the Knights' big-play ability led them to a 28-19 season-opening win Friday night on the road.
Each team sustained long drives in the opening quarter but couldn't put points on the board. The Knight's Jackson Fetty spearheaded a 12-play, 56-yard drive to begin the game but then was stopped short on fourth down just inside the 5-yard line, giving the ball back to the Timberwolves.
Spring Valley struggled, driving into the red zone twice in four first-half drives but turned the ball over on downs each time.
But after that scoreless first quarter, the two teams tallied three touchdowns in the second frame before Midland went into the locker room with a 14-7 lead.
A long drive, similar to the initial drive of the game for the Knights, ended in a 4-yard touchdown run by Fetty for the first points of the season and game.
On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Spring Valley's Jace Caldwell tied the game with a 69-yard touchdown run, breaking a tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampering to find the edge before sprinting along the sideline to the end zone.
That didn't sit well with the Knights, seeing as Mason Moran decided to show off his speed on the first play of Cabell Midland's next drive, taking it 63 yards for the go-ahead score.
Moran carried the ball just four times in the first half but tallied 140 yards and a touchdown after a 72-yard gain earlier in the quarter. Fetty led the team in rushing, carrying the ball 30 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
"When we started running the option the big plays were there,'' said Midland coach Luke Salmons. "We would go to pitch and they wouldn’t have the pitch man covered but I think we can get a lot better.''
In the second half, it was more chunk plays for the Knights and mental errors from the Timberwolves that wrote the rest of the story.
Dalton Fouch had an impressive debut at quarterback for the Timberwolves, hitting receivers in good spots and staying cool under pressure and making timely plays, including a 23-yard scramble for a touchdown to bring the home team within a point of Midland 14-13.
A botched snap on the ensuing extra-point try kept Spring Valley from tying the game, and then a long kickoff return set Midland up on the plus-side of the field. Ryan Wolfe ended the responding drive in one play, dashing 47 yards to paydirt.
It was the second time the Knights cashed in on a big play in the triple-option offense. Those kind of mistakes, Wolves coach Brad Dingess said, were too much to overcome.
"I thought we did a lot of good things but when you play a team like that you can’t make as many mistakes as we did. We made a lot and penalties, some bad snaps and missed some assignments," Dingess said.