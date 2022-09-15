Capital and St. Albans are both winless this season, but that is bound to change on Friday.
The Cougars and the Red Dragons are set for a 7:30 p.m. matchup as St. Albans hosts Capital at Crawford Field in St. Albans.
Before 2020, St. Albans had never beaten Capital since the teams started playing in 1989. The Cougars were 19-0 against the Red Dragons until St. Albans rattled off its first wins against Capital in 2020 and 2021.
Both teams are 0-3 going into Week 4 and the losses haven't been close. St. Albans has been outscored 148-25, losing to Parkersburg, Nitro and Riverside to start the season.
Capital hasn't scored a point this season but has had a tough schedule as Parkersburg, Hurricane and Cabell Midland combined to outscore the Cougars 156-0 in the first three weeks.
Capital coach Mark Mason talked about what his team has to do to get its first win.
"We're just expecting to go out there and do our very best and put our best foot forward and do things that we've been practicing and just try to be better," Mason said. "We just have to execute things that we've been working on in practice in order for us to be successful."
St. Albans quarterback Eli Samples, who is playing high school football for the first time this year, showed glimpses of what he can do as he completed 6 of 20 pass attempts for 127 yards and a touchdown against Riverside last week. However he threw four interceptions.
St. Albans coach Willie Washington thinks Friday's game will be a good one.
"I think we match up pretty well," Washington said. "We just have to play. We started out pretty good against Riverside and then a couple of bad plays and things started to go south. I think we match up really well against Capital."
Washington knows Capital has struggled to score this year but isn't overlooking the Cougar offense.
"They have the potential to score, they just haven't had the opportunities to score," Washington said. "They stay on their side of the field a lot. They're very young just like we are."
Like Mason, Washington said the key to winning comes down to execution.
"We're trying to get better at what we do," he said. "We just have to execute. That's been the biggest problem for us. We get going then we stop. We're just going to have to work on getting better and executing plays."
St. Albans played its first three games on the road and Friday will be its first home game. A home game is a welcome change for Washington.
"I think it will give them more energy," Washington said. "It's their first home game. We've had a pretty good following the last three games but there's nothing like a home game to get you going. Everyone wants to win their first home game. I'm hoping that we have that type of attitude. This is our home, we're going to do our best to defend it."