In a battle of two teams making every effort to gather momentum this season, the Capital Cougars used a determined offensive effort to take away a 30-6 victory over a struggling Riverside Warriors team Monday at University of Charleston Stadium. It was the Cougars’ first win of the season.
Capital (1-2), which came into the game smarting from a 12-6 loss last week to St. Albans, used big plays to right the ship offensively. Quarterback Evan Landers passed for over 200 yards in the first half alone to build up a 20-0 Cougar lead.
“Our guys are pretty good when we can get them practicing,” said 11th-year Cougar coach Jon Carpenter. “We left a lot of easy plays out there. But it always feels good to get that first win. It makes us feel a lot better.”
At the outset, both teams’ defenses dominated until the Cougars’ Landers found receiver Za’Shawn Davis across the middle for a 58-yard gain into Warrior territory. The Cougars would later score on a Christian Gist 1-yard plunge to go up 8-0.
After a failed fourth-and-1 rush by Riverside on its own 30 yard line, Capital drove the field scoring on a Shawn James 8-yard run to go up 14-0.
The Warriors (0-3), who were without senior running back Andrew Baria, could not seem to generate any offense in the first half as they managed but two first downs using three different quarterbacks. The Capital defensive front wall limited Riverside to 50 yards on 17 rushing plays.
In the final two minutes before the break, both teams spread the field with receivers trying to get quick scores with their passing games. Neither team was successful as they combined for five interceptions.
“First and foremost, with 11 penalties and four turnovers, it’s just so hard to overcome,” said Warriors coach Alex Daugherty. “We have to do a better job of controlling the line of scrimmage. That’s where we win and lose our games. Our run game sets up our pass game. We hang our hat on determination. We just gotta run better.”
The Cougars put the game away on the ground in the second half, getting a 1-yard run by Michael Robinson and adding a safety of a Riverside runner in the end zone. Riverside scored on a Jake Walker 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
For the Cougars, Landers completed 11 of 25 passes for 219 yards and Shawn James chipped in 70 yards on 11 carries.
The Warriors’ Jacob Wisen was held in check for most of the night, gaining 63 yards on 17 carries.