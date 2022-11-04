Capital hasn’t had very many highlights this season, but the Cougars went out with a bang Friday night.
Freshman quarterback Fernando Valdivia fired four touchdown passes and Capital scored four times on defense or special teams, culminating in a 62-22 victory against South Charleston in a mutual regular-season finale at University of Charleston Stadium.
Valdivia completed 10 of 14 attempts for 167 yards, finding four different receivers for TDs — seniors Cavon Tyler (16 yards), Trenton Tiggle (43 yards) and Shannon Brown (41 yards), along with freshman Damian Johnson (15 yards).
“It wasn’t just our young kids,” said Capital coach Mark Mason. “Our veterans came out tonight and showed up and showed out and played a splendid game. They showed their ability and what they could do, and I’m glad for their success tonight. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
But it wasn’t just the offense racking up the points for the Cougars (3-7).
Zaevion Dickerson intercepted a pair of passes, returning one 35 yards for a touchdown and setting up the Cougars at the SC 21 with the other, which led to a score. Tyler returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD and both MJ Dixon and Dajavon Mills recovered fumbles in the Black Eagles’ end zone for TDs.
Capital also deflected a first-half punt that allowed the offense to set up shop at the SC 47, paving the way for yet another TD. Thus, the Cougars went nearly 12 full minutes without running an offensive play in the first half, yet they went from being tied 7-all to taking a 27-14 lead.
The other score for Capital came on a 9-yard run by reserve running back Camdyn Harris in the final minute of play.
South Charleston (1-9), beset by injuries and bad fortune all season, tried to hang tough, trailing just 21-14 late in the second quarter on a pair of barreling touchdown runs by 250-pound junior running back Aaron Clark. However, both Clark and backfield mate Delviccio Dyess limped off with injuries, leaving Jordan Ketron to carry the load much of the way.
Ketron finished with 40 yards and one TD on 10 totes, caught two passes and returned kickoffs. Clark led SC with 13 carries for 80 yards.
Capital returns several impact players next season, including Valdivia, sophomore running back Sai’vion Brown and sophomore tight end-defensive end Sha’lik Hampton. That brightens Mason’s outlook for the future.
“Absolutely,” Mason said. “I think we’re going to do pretty good next year if we can stay healthy.
“We know with all our players coming back, like Valdivia and Hampton, and we’ve got to get our offensive line together, and we’ve got some other defensive linemen coming up who can possibly help in our program, and some young kids from our feeder schools, Horace Mann and West Side Middle School, that could possibly help us as well.”
Strangely enough, putting points on the board had been an issue with both teams this season — the Black Eagles had been shut out four times and managed just one TD in three other games; the Cougars had also been blanked four times and twice posted a single score.
Capital had lost the two previous meetings with SC, but now leads the all-time series 25-8.