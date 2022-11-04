Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

capital sochas5
Capital quarterback Fernando Valdivia passes over South Charleston defender Aaron Clark (33).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Capital hasn’t had very many highlights this season, but the Cougars went out with a bang Friday night.

Freshman quarterback Fernando Valdivia fired four touchdown passes and Capital scored four times on defense or special teams, culminating in a 62-22 victory against South Charleston in a mutual regular-season finale at University of Charleston Stadium.

Preps Sports Reporter