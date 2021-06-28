Jon Carpenter certainly has some fond memories of his 11 seasons at the helm of the Capital High School football program.
He also has plenty of bitterness.
And in Jon Carpenter fashion, he was equally candid about both in speaking of his decision to step down from the job Monday.
Carpenter has vacated his post as the Cougars coach after going 92-33 since taking over in 2010. That includes a state championship and unbeaten season in 2014 and six straight Class AAA semifinal appearances (2013-2018).
Sources told the Gazette-Mail that assistant coach Mark Mason will be recommended to the Kanawha County Board of Education to become the Cougars' next head coach. Capital Athletic Director Kyle Root declined to comment.
On Monday, Carpenter reflected briefly on the on-field success, significantly on the relationships and togetherness of the community and mostly on the battles he’s waged against the school board regarding the school’s lack of a home field and other perceived slights.
It’s those things -- along with family obligations -- that Carpenter said have soured him to the point of resignation.
“You’re never going to see me at another football game,” Carpenter said. “There’s a lot of bitterness, a lot of hurt feelings. This is not something I decided to do because I didn’t like football anymore.
“I think it’s what’s best for the kids. The one thing going through the adoption process teaches you is that when you love something and you can’t provide for it, it’s best to give it to someone who can. It’s the classic Star Wars story -- the "Death Star" [the Kanawha County Board] downtown makes the decisions and I wasn’t ready for the downtown life.”
At the top of Carpenter’s list of grievances was the continued issues with the school’s home site, Laidley Field at University of Charleston Stadium, which also serves as the home for the UC football team. An excess levy tax rate increase was voted on and passed by Kanawha County residents in November of 2018, and with the new revenue, the county board approved new artificial turf fields at the other seven high schools, with Capital being the odd school out.
The problem was compounded in 2018 when work on Laidley Field ran behind schedule, forcing Capital to find other facilities in which to practice. With scheduling conflicts and damage from a tornado in June of 2019 thrown in, Carpenter estimated his teams have had “over 50” practices either canceled or shortened in the last few seasons alone, not to mention economic and school pride issues that have come with the shared stadium.
“The last three years we’ve had over 50 days of practice cut short or missed, I could never go to another [West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission] meeting where they tell you about safety and integrity and that kind of stuff,” Carpenter said. “Capital, Horace Mann [Middle School], Stonewall [Jackson Middle School] and the youth football league in Charleston are the only programs in the county that didn’t get to keep concession-stand money. Over 30 years, that’s two million dollars. I couldn’t handle that. It’s too much to swallow.
“You look at the most storied football programs in state history – Capital, Charleston High and Stonewall Jackson have to be on the list, right? The next time you go [to Laidley Field], show me where there’s anywhere that recognizes that they even won state championships. I want my kids to have as much pride in themselves as anybody else does. It’s unfathomable to think this goes on.”
Carpenter also pointed to what he perceived as different standards in terms of player eligibility among transfers at his school compared to others. Also, he pointed to an incident in 2017 in which four Cougars were ruled ineligible before a quarterfinal playoff game against University after participating in a youth all-star game at Poca.
“This senior class I just had go through, they were some of the best kids I’ve ever had,” Carpenter said. “I worked to get them to stay here at Capital, most of them as ninth graders, and then some of those ninth graders go ineligible because someone gives them St. Albans helmets and lets them play in a pickup game somewhere. Those kids have to sit out the rest of the year and nothing is done to anyone else.
“You have to have a vote downtown to get a square deal and, unfortunately, this school doesn’t have one.”
On the other side of what Carpenter called a “bittersweet” departure, he lauded the community and former Capital Principal Clinton Giles, who hired him in 2010.
“It’s always been funny to me that some young boy from up Cabin Creek got to be a part of that,” Carpenter said. “The community has been A-plus, and for Clinton Giles, that was probably the craziest thing he did was picking a boy from up Cabin Creek to coach at Capital High. Everybody gives you the cliché, "it’s a family," everybody says that, but I know I’m a little bit different than most. We weren’t as regimented as most, be we had fun and it worked out.
“I can’t tell you how many games we won, but I can tell you a lot of fun stories.”
It’s those stories and memories that Carpenter will take with him as he steps away from the program and into a bigger role at home, where he has two adopted daughters, Destiny and Lucy, and a wife, Leslie.
“I’ve spent most of my adult life trying to emulate Steve Spurrier and Dick Whitman and I need to go home and emulate my own dad,” Carpenter said.
While he added that his home life was certainly a positive in his decision, he said the negatives that have come, especially in the last four years, will remain with him.
“The first paycheck from down there said, ‘Where all the kids come first,’ and I assumed they did,” Carpenter said. “And then I was given the job where those kids don’t come first and it’s been a constant fight.
“I can’t ensure those kids get a fair shot, and after four years of it … you can only deal with so much.”