PARKERSBURG -- Despite being dealt a heaping dose of adversity even before the game started, and then falling behind by 15 points in the final quarter, Capital nearly pulled it out Monday in its delayed season opener.
JacQai Long threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a 37-yarder to Nadir Price with 14 seconds left to bring the Cougars within one point of Parkersburg South, but their attempt to win the game with a 2-point conversion failed on the next play, giving the Patriots a 29-28 victory at the Erickson All-Sports Facility.
The setback spoiled the head coaching debut of Capital’s Mark Mason, a former longtime assistant coach with the Cougars.
South sophomore quarterback Robert Shockey, making his first start, led his team by passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns and rushing 20 times for 130 yards. Receiver Cyrus Traugh was a menace for the Cougars to cover, as he had 10 catches for 151 yards and one TD and intercepted a pass on defense.
“We had a lot of young kids going out there playing big roles,’’ said South coach Nathan Tanner, “so we’re just trying to speed up the maturation process, and I think tonight was a byproduct of that. Super proud of the kids.’’
The season opener was originally supposed to be played at University of Charleston Stadium last Friday, but Capital reverted to remote learning early last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak and all athletic games and events at the school last week were called off. That also meant that the Cougars hadn’t practiced in a week, and it showed.
Several times they lined up with just 10 players instead of 11, and three times they were called for illegal formations, not having enough players on the line of scrimmage. Still, they managed to make it a thrilling finish, getting two TD passes from Long in the final 7:14, a 38-yarder to running back Shawn James for a 29-22 score and the late toss to Price.
“With the past two weeks, it’s been kind of really difficult for our team,’’ Mason said, “not having the proper practice where we can get our timing down, our tackling and all the things we needed to do to get prepared for this game.
“Our kids came and fought, and they didn’t quit and they kept their heads. They kept fighting, and we gave ourselves a chance there at the end of the game. There’s things we wish we could have done different, but it was like the football gods were not on our side tonight.’’
South, which led 13-7 at halftime, also got short scoring runs from Aiden Cooke and Turner Garretson, the backup quarterback who came in and ran the offense for a few plays when Shockey was sidelined with intermittent cramps.
“We had some kids going down with cramps,’’ Tanner said, “and we had some alternates step in and play big. We were just able to hold them off and win at the end. It got a little hairy.’’
The Patriots were up 29-14 when Cooke scored with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter. Capital’s final two drives each went for touchdowns, covering 61 and 86 yards. Long ended the game 21 of 40 passing for 335 yards. He also had scrambles of 20 and 21 yards, but with sacks finished with 14 carries for a net of 28 yards.
James caught five passes for 147 yards and Trenton Tiggle seven for 97 yards for the Cougars, who only had 44 yards on 25 rushing plays. James turned in the game’s biggest play, a 71-yard catch and run off a short pass from Long in the third quarter to bring Capital within 21-14.
Each side had chances to take a commanding lead in the first half, which ended with South ahead 13-7. The Patriots got a pair of TD tosses from Shockey to Traugh and Tyson Maze, and the Cougars scored with 1:52 before halftime on a 2-yard run by Zion Smith.
South had two other promising drives that didn’t provide points. On third and 4 at the Capital 36, Smith intercepted a pass to stall one possession that had racked up three first downs, and another reached the Cougars 17 just before halftime.
Capital, meanwhile, saw two first-quarter drives into the red zone come up empty. On the first, Long threw incomplete on fourth and goal from the South 13. On the second, Traugh intercepted in his own end zone on fourth and goal from the 3.
The Cougars lead the all-time series between the schools 7-2, but Monday’s game was just the second time they’d met since 2003.