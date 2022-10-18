The Cougars (2-5, 2-4 Mountain State Athletic Conference) have been outscored 288-68 this season. Capital's losses have come to Parkersburg South and Hurricane (tied for No. 1 in this week's Class AAA rankings), Cabell Midland (Class AAA No. 8), Huntington (Class AAA No. 3) and Spring Valley (Class AAA No. 4).
Things won't get any easier at 7:30 p.m. Friday as Class AAA No. 21 Parkersburg (3-4, 3-3 MSAC) comes to town for a matchup at University of Charleston Stadium.
Before Parkersburg escaped with a 28-20 win last season, Capital had won eight games straight over the Big Reds dating back to 2010. Capital leads the all-time series 16-14.
Capital coach Mark Mason knows it will be a tough matchup.
"Parkersburg is a really good team," Mason said. "We're going to have to bring our 'A' game this week and do a lot of good things in practice in order to be successful on Friday night."
Parkersburg coach Matt Kimes echoed Mason.
"From what we've seen on film, Capital has some very talented kids and a good mix of some big guys up front that play aggressively and physical," Kimes said. "They've got some good things on both sides of the ball that can give you some issues. We have to prepare for them to play their best football."
Capital is coming off a 64-0 loss to Spring Valley and Mason explained what the Cougars are working on in practice.
"We're working on basic football, tackling and just getting the right reads and executing offensive plays correctly," Mason said. "We're trying to fine-tune things this week so that we can be successful.
Parkersburg is coming off a 41-20 loss to Huntington but Kimes thinks the Big Reds' offense is trending in the right direction.
"Offensively we played really well against Huntington," Kimes said. "We only punted one time. We didn't turn the ball over but once, and we were efficient offensively. We got in a rhythm and did some really good things. Hopefully we can build off that.
"On the other side of the ball, defensively we have to make some improvements. We have to do a multitude of things. We have to stop the run better. We're going to do some things in practice this week. Switch a few things up. switch some personnel guys up."
Parkersburg's offense runs through quarterback David Parsons, who has completed 96 of 155 passes for 1,258 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Parsons' lead receiver is Austin Fleming, who has caught 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns.
"They have a really good running game and they have a good passing game as well," Mason said of the Big Reds. "They're big up front on defense and offense."