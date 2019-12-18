It’s going to be pretty interesting, to say the least, for the Martin brothers for the next three years when they’re both back home on the West Side.
That was ensured Wednesday when Kerion Martin signed his National Letter of Intent with Marshall’s football program, setting up a sibling rivalry with older brother Kerry Martin Jr., who just finished his freshman season as a defensive back at West Virginia. Both are former first-team All-State players at Capital.
“It’s a really good thing to have two brothers going to either the same school or schools within the same state,’’ Kerion Martin said. “Not a lot of kids get that opportunity, especially West Virginia kids. You don’t get to see too many West Virginia kids going to Division I schools on full scholarships.’’
That number went up by two late Wednesday afternoon during a dual signing ceremony at Capital High School, as senior linebacker-safety Kerion Martin cast his lot with Marshall a few minutes after senior receiver-running back Chance Knox — a life-long friend — signed with VMI. The stage was adorned with green and white balloons on Martin’s end of the table and red and yellow balloons on Knox’s side.
It marked the second straight year that Capital hosted a pair of D1 signings, as Kerry Martin Jr. went to WVU a year ago and Breece Hoff to New Hampshire.
For Cougars coach Jon Carpenter, the moment was filled with pride, but he acknowledged that the good-byes are always difficult.
“With two like that, you really don’t even think about what they do on the football field,’’ Carpenter said of Kerion Martin and Knox. “It’s more about that you get so close to them and you know you’re not going to see them, and that’s the hard part. It breaks your heart. There will be football players come and go, but kids like those are hard to come by.’’
Kerion Martin, now 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, was listed as a linebacker when Marshall released its signing list on Wednesday, but Martin didn’t think his future position had been decided for certain.
“They want to be see how much bigger I get whenever I get down there,’’ he said. “As of right now, I’m going down there expecting to play safety and linebacker. I really don’t have a specified position to play right now.’’
Kerion Martin was selected as a Class AAA first-team All-State defensive back this season and also led the Cougars in receiving yardage with 27 catches for 571 yards and eight touchdowns.
Knox, meanwhile, started out the season as a receiver — Capital’s most-experienced receiver, in fact — but ended it as more of a running back. He played the final five games in the backfield, carrying the ball 36 times in that stretch for 337 yards and four TDs. During a first-round playoff victory at Wheeling Park, Knox ran 10 times for 154 yards and three TDs. He also topped the team in receptions this year with 52 for 543 yards and six scores.
The elusive Knox said his dalliance at the running back spot could actually help him when he arrives on VMI’s campus in Lexington, Virginia.
“It definitely goes into the different aspects of their offense,’’ Knox said, “how they run schemes and stuff. They can use me in different ways, so I’m excited for what they have in store for me.’’
Knox, who started out his high school career as a mere 5-4, 115-pound freshman, has grown into his current 5-10, 170-pound frame and along the way, gave hope for smallish players to succeed in a physically demanding sport.
“Whatever dreams you have, I’d say go chase them,’’ Knox said. “This is mine. I saw some people like Ryan Switzer do it, and they kind of paved the way for myself. So that’s what I wanted to do, and for anybody that’s doubted, just set your mind to it. You can do it.’’
The 5-8, 185-pound Switzer, a former two-time Kennedy Award winner at George Washington, had a record-setting career as a receiver and kick returner at North Carolina and now plays in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.