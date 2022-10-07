Everything was clicking for the Capital football team on Friday night.
The Cougar offense outgained Riverside 279-127 to earn a dominant 26-6 win over the visiting Warriors at University of Charleston Stadium.
Capital (2-4, 2-3 Mountain State Athletic Conference) has now won 11 games in a row over Riverside (1-4, 1-4 MSAC).
Capital coach Mark Mason thanked the football gods after the win.
"I'm just really excited right now for our program, our guys," Mason said. "They played very well on both sides of the ball, offense and defense. Hands down they did things really great tonight. Everything was clicking tonight. The football gods were on our side tonight. We had a great two weeks of practice for these guys and that gave us the opportunity to fix some things."
Riverside coach Alex Daugherty took responsibility for the loss as the Warriors dropped their third straight game.
"We just have to do a better job from the top down," Daugherty said. "I take full responsibility for what happens and at the end of the day we have to be better. I have to watch the film and see. I thought we had a good game plan going in. We have to be able to punch back."
Daugherty gave credit to Capital, especially its defense.
"They're fast," he said. "We have to do a better job of protecting our guys. We have to do a better job protecting the quarterback."
Capital sacked Riverside's two quarterbacks five times. Jake Walker was sacked four times and Jaylen Symns was sacked once.
Capital freshman quarterback Fernando Valdivia had one of his best games of the season as he completed 13 of 14 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
"Fernando really stepped up today," Mason said. "He kind of played like an upperclassman, like he's been there before."
Walker and the Warriors started the game on offense from their own 48. Four plays later, Walker's pass was intercepted by Tanner Burnette, who returned it 56 yards to the Riverside 21. A couple plays later, Za'Shawn Davis ran 12 yards for the first score of the game. Capital was out to a 7-0 lead after the extra point. That was the lone scoring play in the first quarter.
After an offensive stalemate for most of the second quarter, Valdivia and the Cougars finally came through with 2:41 left in the first half.
Valdivia found Sha'lik Hampton for a 54-yard touchdown pass to extend the Cougar lead. The point after was blocked and Capital had a 13-0 lead, which it took to halftime.
The Cougars didn't wait long to get the scoring going in the second half as they scored a touchdown within the first minute of the third quarter.
Trenton Tiggle's shovel pass to Shannon Brown fooled the Riverside defense and Brown took it 45 yards for a score. The 2-point conversion was no good and Capital led 19-0.
Later in the quarter, Capital was pinned up against its own goal line on fourth and long and the punt out of the back of end zone gave the Warriors their best field position of the night with a first down from Capital's 25.
Riverside cashed in on the opportunity as Symns found Brock Jefferies for a 26-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good and Capital led 19-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars put an exclamation point on their win as Sai'vion Brown rushed 2 yards for Capital's final touchdown.
Walker completed 8 of 16 passes for 46 yards. Hampton led the Cougars in receiving with five grabs f0r 93 yards and a touchdown.