Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

capital riverside2
Buy Now

Capital quarterback Fernando Valdivia passes over Riverside defender Dalton DeVault.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Everything was clicking for the Capital football team on Friday night. 

The Cougar offense outgained Riverside 279-127 to earn a dominant 26-6 win over the visiting Warriors at University of Charleston Stadium.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.