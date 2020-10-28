In most years, the regular-season-ending game between Capital and George Washington carries a good bit of intrigue.
That’s because the Cougars have qualified for the Class AAA playoffs 12 times over the last 13 seasons and the Patriots 11 times, so preferred postseason seeding usually rides on the outcome between the city of Charleston rivals.
But this year, even more interest is building for their scheduled Nov. 6 collision at University of Charleston Stadium. Because the loser could well be out of the playoffs — and frankly, that’s the good news for each team. Because if the game isn’t played for COVID-19 reasons, then it could be bad news for both teams, as in no playoff spot for either.
The Secondary School Activities Commission has set four games played as the minimum to be considered for postseason qualification this year since so many teams have lost games when their counties were in high-risk sections on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map. With the final two weekends of the season approaching, both Capital (1-2) and GW (2-1) have yet to play that fourth game. In fact, of the Kanawha Valley’s 12 teams that span three different classes, the Cougars and Patriots are the only two teams that haven’t met that magic number.
Capital didn’t play last weekend and won’t be playing this weekend because its program is currently under quarantine for positive COVID cases and can’t practice until Nov. 2. GW, at present, hasn’t been able to line up an opponent for Friday or Saturday this week, and if the Patriots don’t find someone willing to play before Nov. 6, their postseason fate could ride on playing that game with Capital. GW is currently 10th in the AAA playoff ratings, with the top 16 getting berths.
It’s enough to make veteran GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. worried.
“Is there fear?’’ Edwards asked, “Heck, yeah. I’m in a bind, a super bind and my kids are being held hostage by other people’s actions. I’ve been an advocate for my kids the whole time and they’re getting the short end of the stick. We’re up to 97 practices and we’ve played three games.
“It makes no sense. You can’t match up the colors, you can’t match up with the teams willing to play. I’ve called several teams, but they’ve got their four in and they’re not willing to play. We’re in a bad spot. How we got here is debatable, but it’s just a bad situation for my kids, for my parents. We’ve been working diligently to try and get a game from Pendleton County down to everywhere.’’
Kanawha County teams weren’t able to kick off their seasons until Oct. 7 due to the coronavirus, and their county was in gold last Saturday on the Department of Education’s weekly map that determines in-person classes and school activities, meaning they could only play county teams or schools in other gold counties, thus limiting their possibilities.
“It just wears on you,’’ Edwards said. “I’ve been calling people and there’s the uncertainty every day. I’m just a nervous wreck every day. It’s like I’m playing and waiting for something bad to happen. Every time the phone rings or I get a text message, I’m almost afraid to look at it. I hate the way it’s making me to be. Fortunately, we haven’t had anybody get really sick, so there’s a lot of things to be thankful for. Heck, we could have a kid get sick tomorrow and shut the whole thing down.’’
Capital, on the other hand, isn’t even positive it will return to practice when its quarantine ends on Nov. 2. Athletic director Ron Wilson said Wednesday that Principal Larry Bailey was awaiting further directions from the county health department before a decision is made on playing the GW game.
Cougars coach Jon Carpenter, who has been one of the Kanawha Valley’s most-cautious coaches this season in dealing with COVID-19 issues, said Wednesday he was in the dark as to whether his team would practice again or play GW on Nov. 6.
“I don’t have any idea through any of this,’’ Carpenter said. “I’m waiting for a phone call now. I don’t know what we’re going to do. We’ll probably have to do it but to me, this whole thing is disgusting. It doesn’t make much sense.
“Sure, I feel bad for [my players]. But it’s been a terrible situation all the way around and unfortunately, that’s the way it goes. I talked about this back in June, and I said when it hits, it’s going to hit places in the [bigger] cities.’’
If Capital and GW do play, a 2-2 record might be enough to get either, or both, in the playoffs. Last season, four 4-6 teams qualified in AAA, but several state teams have been picking and choosing the opponents they’re willing to play this season since many contracts or handshake agreements were disregarded due to COVID.
However, a team with a 2-2 record is at a disadvantage compared to a team with a 4-4 or 5-5 record in the SSAC’s playoff ratings system, even though it’s calculated by per-game averages, since bonus points are awarded when defeated opponents win games against teams in their own class or higher. Teams with four or five wins thus have more chances to earn bonus points than teams with two wins.
Edwards said GW is aware that Capital may not return to practice, so he’s also working on the possibility of playing a game on Tuesday of next week if the Saturday color codes match up with a prospective opponent.
“That’s what we’re trying for,’’ Edwards said, “and then we’ll cross that Capital bridge when it comes, if it comes.’’