After getting shut out in its first three games of the season, Capital finally scored its first points of the season in the first quarter of the Cougars’ game at St. Albans Friday night.
A couple hours later, the Cougars earned their first win of the season with a 35-6 victory over the Red Dragons at Crawford Field.
Capital faced a brutal schedule to begin the season, being blanked by Parkersburg South, Hurricane and Cabell Midland. The Patriots are No. 2 in the initial West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission ratings, the Redskins are No. 5, and the Knights are a perennial Class AAA power.
Cougars coach Mark Mason was happy for his players to get in the win column for the first time after a tough start to the season.
“This is huge for our kids,” Mason said. “I’m so happy and proud for them for the way they went out there and played tonight. They all stuck together and put things together to what was best for the team.”
Capital scored its first points of the season on an impressive opening drive, marching 77 yards on 15 plays, taking almost eight minutes off the clock.
The Cougars faced fourth-and-goal from the St. Albans 4-yard line, and instead of opting for a field goal, Mason decided to go for it. It paid off as quarterback Fernando Valdivia hit Sai’vion Brown for a 4-yard TD pass with 4:06 left in the first quarter for a 6-0 Capital lead.
“Scoring there was huge for us,” Mason said. “We were going to run it at first and then we thought we may kick it. But we decided, no, we are going to go for it. Our guys executed and it worked.”
Not only did the Capital offense score points for the first time all season, but the Cougars ended up scoring touchdowns in all three phases, including defense and special teams.
Capital had an interception returned for a TD in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Cougars blocked three St. Albans punts, with one being recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and another recovered by the Red Dragons for a safety.
“All phases of our game tonight was on blast,” Mason said. “I really enjoyed watching the kids play hard and be excited about scoring, and making big plays on offense, defense, and special teams. It was fabulous.”
The Capital defense got into the mix, scoring a touchdown when Red Dragon quarterback Eli Samples was intercepted by Zaevion Dickerson. He returned it 33 yards for a TD and a 13-0 Cougar lead with 9:51 left before the half.
The Cougar defensive unit stood tall all game, especially in the first half, limiting St. Albans to just 10 yards of total offense and one first down. The Red Dragons finished the game with 59 total yards and didn’t complete a pass in seven attempts.
Za’Shawn Davis added a 1-yard touchdown run for Capital with 4:49 left in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 19-0 halftime lead. St. Albans was outgained 163-10 in the first half.
The Capital special teams got into the act in the second half, blocking a punt in the end zone, and it was recovered by Sha’lik Hampton for a touchdown to give the Cougars a 25-0 lead with 9:12 left in the third quarter.
The Cougars blocked two more punts in the third quarter deep inside St. Albans territory, resulting in scores on both.
The first one gave Capital the ball at the 4-yard line and Valdivia ran it in on the next play. The second one was recovered by the Red Dragons in the end zone for a safety for a 35-0 lead in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, St. Albans got on the scoreboard to avoid the shutout on an 8-yard touchdown run by Eli Littlejohn with 10:43 remaining.