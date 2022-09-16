Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

capital stalbans3
Buy Now

Capital’s Zaevion Dickerson (4) and Shamarko Williams (25) celebrate in the end zone after Dickerson intercepted a St. Albans pass and ran it back for a touchdown.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

After getting shut out in its first three games of the season, Capital finally scored its first points of the season in the first quarter of the Cougars’ game at St. Albans Friday night.

A couple hours later, the Cougars earned their first win of the season with a 35-6 victory over the Red Dragons at Crawford Field.

Tags