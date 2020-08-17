It’s a day that a lot of people thought might not happen, but the opening day of high school football practice arrived Monday around West Virginia, and even Capital coach Jon Carpenter was able to crack a smile.
Carpenter, who begins his 11th season with the Cougars, has been one of the state’s more outspoken coaches on the dangers of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of his daughters has asthma, and he worries about his players who live in multi-generational families.
However, Carpenter was his usual bubbly self at University of Charleston Stadium on Monday, running around before practice to help compile a team roster and making sure players brought their signed forms.
“Right now, it’s the first day and I think everybody’s excited,’’ Carpenter said, “and you’re happy to see the kids excited. I know it’s been down and depressing for a while, so you’re excited for them right now.’’
Senior linebacker Christian Gist, one of the team’s top tacklers last season, was also grinning from ear to ear before the workout began.
“I’ve been waiting for this month since last year,’’ Gist said. “As soon as last season ended, I just started working so I could get ready for this year. So I’m just anxious and ready to get out on the field and get the pads on and start hitting.’’
Player have to wait until Friday to put on their pads, and live contact isn’t permitted until Aug. 25, but for players like Gist who have waded through months of uncertainty about whether they’d even get to experience a season because of the coronavirus, it’s another in a series of learning moments.
“I was mad at first,’’ Gist said when prep sports in West Virginia were shut down in March. “I didn’t understand why all this corona stuff had to happen my senior year. But that was me being selfish.
“I realized everything happens for a reason, and them keeping us away from football — they’re doing all this to help us. A lot of athletes are looking at it like they’re trying to hurt us, and it’s not the case at all.’’
Capital must replace a lot of talent from last year’s squad that finished 6-6 and reached the Class AAA playoff quarterfinals before losing to Spring Valley. Among the missing are all three of the Cougars first-team All-State selections — linebacker Logan Spurlock, defensive back Kerion Martin and receiver/utilityman Chance Knox. Two-way back Tay Calloway was another big loss.
Carpenter, though, sees it only as a rite of passage, and thinks this year’s squad can continue the program’s tradition. Capital has qualified for the playoffs nine times in his previous 10 seasons, and advanced to at least the playoff semifinals six straight years (2013-18).
“It seems like every year here you might be looking for some place to jump off of,’’ Carpenter said. “We’ve lost a lot of good ones every year, and that’s hard. But every year, you expect somebody to step up.
“Every year, I play that George Young song: ‘Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes?’ It’s neat, but bittersweet, too, I guess. We’re going to play, and we lost some great players, so somebody’s going to have to step in. I think there will be some [great players coming up].’’
Besides Gist, some of the team’s top returnees include senior receiver KJ Taylor, offensive linemen Chris Hudson, Amari Brown and Navar Harris, quarterback Evan Landers and running backs Shawn James and Zion Smith.
Carpenter always appreciates the athletes who stick around, put in the work and rise up from bit players to standout players instead of transferring somewhere else around the Kanawha Valley.
“This is a hard place to play in today’s time,’’ Carpenter said. “For a lot of people, there’s a difference between Martinsburg and the rest of them. God bless them in Berkeley County — those kids transfer to where it’s going to be hard. At least they jump into the fire. Here, everybody looks to transfer where it’s easy. ‘Where can I be promised playing time?’ All that bullcrap.
“So right now, it’s exciting to see that some of these kids stayed around. They haven’t gotten an apartment someplace. They want to compete for a spot. It makes you feel good, so you’re happy for them.’’