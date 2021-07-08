Last year's football season, played during a pandemic, was unkind to every program in the state. But no team got hit harder by COVID-19 than Capital.
The Cougars wound up playing just three games in the 2020 season, two fewer than any other team in Class AAA. And they lost two of those three, giving them the school's first losing season since 2002 and snapping a streak of eight straight playoff berths.
Then they also lost coach Jon Carpenter, who resigned late last month after 11 seasons and 92 wins, including the 2014 state championship with a 13-0 record.
So there are a lot of pieces to pick up as Capital takes the field during the three-week summer practice period, which began Monday in Kanawha County.
"The kids have been coming out and doing their normal conditioning and learning,'' said longtime assistant coach Mark Mason, who has been directing the workouts this week at University of Charleston Stadium. "Basically, they're just picking up where they left off last year.
"Last year was just up in the air and no one knew what was going on. A lot of these kids were confused as far as playing. Now they're coming back and getting back to normal.''
Kanawha was the last county in West Virginia to kick off its high school football season last year, with the first games being played Oct. 7 due to the county's COVID-19 status. On top of that, Capital was hit with a two-week quarantine on Oct. 21 for a positive test on the team. The Cougars hoped to get back on the field after that, but never did.
That ended an impressive eight-year run (2012-19) that included the eight straight playoff berths and 23 total postseason games -- seven quarterfinal contests, six straight trips to the playoff semifinals, two appearances in the Super Six and the 2014 title, the program's fourth since the school opened in 1989. All told, Carpenter carried a 17-8 playoff record in his 11 seasons.
So the Cougars haven't been in this position for a while, looking for a bounce-back season, but Mason hopes for the best.
"We're doing what we need to do, as a collaborative effort of the coaching staff, and what's best for our kids at this point,'' Mason said. "That's pretty much where it is right now.
"Actually, I think mentally, a lot of these kids have had issues where they've been having to deal with home schooling, and not knowing that we were going to play or not, or practice or not. Mentally, we are trying to get their minds back into having fun, and getting back to normal.''
Some of the top players returning for Capital include senior running back Shawn James, junior receiver Trenton Tiggle and sophomore lineman Nate Erby (6-foot-5, 245 pounds).
In three games last year, James carried 27 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 115 yards and another score. As a backup in his freshman and sophomore seasons, James ran 70 total times for 386 yards and six TDs. As a sophomore, Tiggle led the team in receiving last season with eight catches for 95 yards.
"We've got some kids coming in who are probably going to help us out,'' Mason said. "Again, we've just got to get them all to develop, and get them back on track and having fun.''
Mason is a candidate to get Capital's official head coaching position as the program awaits a directive from Kanawha County Schools.