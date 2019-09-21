Chance Knox gave himself a belated birthday present Saturday.
Capital's senior receiver, who turned 18 a day earlier, made a trip to Lexington, Virginia, on Saturday to inform the coaches at Virginia Military Institute that he was accepting their scholarship offer. The Southern Conference school became the first Division I program to offer Knox two weeks ago when he made his first visit.
"It was a special moment when I committed,'' Knox said. "I already had it in my mind when I went down there today. After they offered, they wanted to know when I'd make my decision. I said I wanted to come back down and get the same feeling that I had the first time [I visited].
"It felt like the right place for me. Offensive wise, I love the coaches, all of them, and I love the schemes they run, and the opportunities for me academically. I just couldn't pass it up. I'm ready to be a Keydet.''
Knox led the Cougars in receiving last year, catching 33 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns. This season, some opponents have double-covered him, but he's still grabbed 12 passes for 150 yards and two scores. He's also served as Capital's main punt returner the past two years, and returned a punt 85 yards for a TD in the opener against Johnson Central, Kentucky.
The VMI coaching staff indicated that they'd like to see the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Knox play slot receiver, as well as return kickoffs and punts.
Knox intends to major in the field of exercise science.