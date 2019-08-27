It’s a question that deserves to be asked:
Why would linebacker Logan Spurlock, already invaluable to the Capital football team as its top tackler and a senior leader — not to mention his roles as team punter and place-kicker — decide he also needed to play some quarterback for the Cougars?
“It’s just the will to win, pretty much,’’ Spurlock said. “Whatever I need to do.’’
If the Cougars haven’t squeezed everything they can get out of Spurlock in the past, they intend to do it this season as he tries his hand at quarterback. He’ll complement first-year starter Evan Landers, a promising sophomore who handled all the first-team repetitions in last weekend’s Mountain State Athletic Conference Grid-o-rama.
The 6-foot, 215-pound Spurlock has already played all over the field as he enters his senior season — besides linebacker and kicker, he’s also served as a tight end-wingback hybrid on offense. But this season, the plan is for him to actually take some snaps from center in an offensive package designed for his skills, sort of like a past Heisman Trophy winner from Florida.
“He’ll play some quarterback for us, too,’’ Capital coach Jon Carpenter said of Spurlock. “They reason he doesn’t play quarterback [full-time] is that he’s got to play linebacker and punt. But he’s going to have to play quarterback for us, too.
“He’s going to Tim Tebow it. His quarterback duty will be Tim Tebow-ish, special situations. You know, he is a starting quarterback in this conference, no doubt. It’s just about getting the best 11 on the field, and he’s as tough as they come.’’
Spurlock doesn’t mind if he’s locked in a timeshare with Landers, who succeeds three-year starter Kerry Martin Jr., who himself followed a four-year starter in TyRhree Pratt.
Martin and Pratt were Class AAA first-team All-Staters, and Pratt won the Kennedy Award as the state’s top player in 2014.
In the MSAC Grid, Landers completed 11 of 19 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. One of Capital’s strengths this season is its receiving corps, led by Chance Knox, Kerion Martin and K.J. Taylor, so solid quarterback play is a must.
“I’ve told Evan this before,’’ Spurlock said. “Whoever’s better, I’ll take it. If he’s better than me on one day, go ahead. It’s whatever it takes to win. I’ll play any position. It’s been brought up that I might play some line this year, too, so whatever it takes to win.’’
Spurlock is known mostly as a linebacker, and his 78 total tackles led Capital’s defense last season, with 151/2 of those stops resulting in lost yardage. He also booted 53 extra points and averaged 35.2 yards on 36 punts, seldom coming off the field.
“You can talk about [his versatility] all you want,’’ Carpenter said, “but what amazes me is there ain’t many linebackers better than him — and we’ve had some good ones. He’s one of the best football players we’ve ever had. He can do anything. He can line up at any position.’’
Spurlock realizes that he’s asking a lot out of his body to play both ways and serve on special teams — especially at the Class AAA level — but doesn’t feel like he’s stretching himself too thin.
“I try to condition myself all summer,’’ he said. “I do that, and I play baseball all the time, too, so it keeps me in condition. The good thing about it is that if I go down, I’ve got another good one behind me waiting to play.
“If it comes to where I can’t give 100 percent — and you can say that sometimes — then I’ll give it my all, as much as I can. That’s why my teammates love me for that, and I love them for that, too. They’ll give me 100 percent, and I’ll give them 100 percent.’’