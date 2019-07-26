Capital rising senior Kerion Martin has committed to play at Marshall next season, he announced via Twitter on Friday.
Martin, a wide receiver/safety, tweeted: "Proud to say that I am 100% committed to Marshall University," along with three photos in a Thundering Herd uniform.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds on Capital's roster a year ago, the lanky, athletic wideout hauled in 15 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns last season, giving him the fifth-most catches on the team. Defensively, he finished with 231/2 tackles with three coming for loss, picked off a pair of passes and had three more pass breakups. He earned an honorable-mention selection on the Class AAA All-State team a year ago.
Martin's brother Kerry, the starting quarterback at Capital a year ago, is set to begin his freshman season at WVU.