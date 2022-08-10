When asked about his team's identity this season, Capital coach Mark Mason said, "Our identity is that we're young."
Capital had a less-than-memorable season last year, going 1-9 with its only win coming against Riverside.
This season, the Cougars' three seniors are taking up leadership roles, mentoring and setting an example for the large group of young players on the roster.
Wide receiver and cornerback Trent Tiggle, fullback and linebacker Tanner Burnette and linebacker and running back Za’Shawn Davis enter their final year of high school as role models.
Mason has high expectations for the seniors who will have played at Capital all four years of high school.
“I’m looking for a lot of things coming from them this year,” Mason said. “They’ve been around football for a very long time and they’re very aggressive and they really just love playing football. They’re very excited for their senior year to get started. The 1-9 season is still leaning in their heads and that’s our thing. This year we have to do better than that.”
Burnette, who says he can play “running back, tight end, everything” wants to make noise in his last year of high school.
“I’m really excited,” Burnette said. “It’s senior year. Me and my guys have been working all through this offseason wanting to do something big this year go to the playoffs. I want to go out and have as much fun as possible. I want to ball out. I want to go to college, get a couple offers.”
Tiggle echoed Burnette's thoughts.
“It’s my last couple of games, I want to go hard every time,” Tiggle said. “I’m very excited. It’ll be a challenge but I feel like if we do good this year we can set an example. [My goal] is to be the best player that I can on the team. I know I’m good so I have to go hard for the team. Win as many games as possible. Go to the playoffs.”
Davis has been working hard over the offseason and said he’s well prepared for his last year of high school football.
“I’ve been working a lot, going to a lot of camps and stuff, getting prepared,” Davis said. “It’s just a great opportunity to be able to lead a bunch of people. Everybody has one and the same goal. That’s all great.”
Burnette knows his role as a leader and is excited to show the younger players the ropes at Capital.
“I just really like to teach these young guys, take them under my wing,” he said. “I want to show them a thing or two I learned being here for four years. We’re teaching them how to be humble, teaching them what’s right from wrong, stuff like that.”
Davis thinks he and his fellow seniors will have an easier time being leaders with such a large group of younger players.
“It’s just making sure they’re doing the right thing,” he said. “This year will be pretty much easier. This is probably one of the biggest freshman classes I’ve seen since I’ve been at Capital. They are pretty athletic. Good athletes and all that stuff. Just make sure they know the right way and are doing the right things on and off the field. Make them great people all together. That’s really the plan.”
Davis has enjoyed his time at Capital and said it’s been a great place to play football.
“It’s just a great environment to play in,” Davis said. “A bunch of my friends and family, great support systems here. It’s just good tradition. I’ve been with Mark Mason a long time. He’s been coaching me since sixth grade at Horace Mann. It’s kind of like an uncle-nephew relationship. Good leadership and all that.”
Burnette said it’s bittersweet entering his final year of high school.
“I really would like to go out on a bang in my last year,” Burnette said. “It’s kind of sad. It went by really fast. Trying to live it up. Have fun.”
Burnette and Davis talked about their goals for the upcoming season.
“I would love to win a state championship, I would like to make the playoffs,” Burnette said. “Just having fun this year, just ball out and have fun.”
“Just try and make it back to the playoffs, make a deep run,” Davis said. “Especially to the championship. I think that would be a good thing for the city as well. Personally, just get better every game and eventually just be the best person I can be."