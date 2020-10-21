Due to a positive COVID-19 case on the football team, Capital High School is closed and on remote learning through Nov. 4. The football program is also shut down and under quarantine until that date.
The next possible game for the Cougars (1-2) is a home game scheduled for Nov. 6 against crosstown rival George Washington. Football teams need to play at least four games this season to qualify for the playoffs, according to the Secondary School Activities Commission.
Capital, which earned its first victory on Monday by beating Riverside 30-6, has earned a spot in the postseason eight straight years. It’s still possible the Cougars can qualify at 2-2, since four 4-6 teams made the Class AAA playoff field last year, but most schools across West Virginia will have played several more games.
The regular season in football is scheduled to end on Saturday, Nov. 7 and the first round of the playoffs is set for the weekend of Nov. 13-14.
The quarantine means that the next two games on Capital’s football schedule will not be played. The Cougars were originally scheduled to host Hurricane on Friday and visit St. Albans on Oct. 30. Late last week, Hurricane scheduled a game at Winfield for this Friday.
Capital and St. Albans have already played this season, moving their game up to Oct. 12 when Kanawha County put together a three-week schedule involving all eight county schools when they first became eligible to play under the state’s color-coded COVID-19 risk factor map.
Capital coach Jon Carpenter did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
The Cougars’ boys soccer, cross country and volleyball teams are unaffected by the situation, according to Capital athletic director Ron Wilson.
The school’s girls soccer team, which has seen several injuries reduce its pool of available players, also had “a couple of students who needed to quarantine as a result of exposure outside of the team activities,’’ according to Wilson, leaving the squad unable to field 11 players, and its season has ended.