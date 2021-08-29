Capital will get to play its season-opening football game after all.
Albeit three days late, the Cougars kick off their season at 7 p.m. Monday at the Erickson All-Sports Facility at Parkersburg South High School. The game will feature the debut of first-year coach Mark Mason, previously a longtime assistant coach at Capital.
The Cougars and Patriots were supposed to play Friday at University of Charleston Stadium, but Kanawha County Schools put Capital students on remote learning early last week following what they called a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak there.
That wiped out all scheduled athletic events for the Cougars from Tuesday through Saturday, and the football game was tentatively postponed until Monday and moved from Charleston to Parkersburg. Kanawha County health and school officials made a final decision about the game Sunday afternoon, and Capital Athletic Director Kyle Root confirmed that the game will be played.
Capital played just three games last year due to COVID, the fewest of any Class AAA team in West Virginia. The Cougars will have gone 315 days between games if they line up and play on Monday. Of concern now is a 70% chance of thunderstorms forecast for Parkersburg on Monday.
Even though Capital lost a home game in the process, it still has six home games scheduled for this season at UC Stadium. Its first home date is now set for 3 p.m. Saturday at UC Stadium against South Charleston.