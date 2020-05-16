Chance Knox had it all planned out.
Capital’s All-State senior receiver and VMI football recruit was supposed to graduate from high school at the end of May, leave for the Keydets’ Lexington, Virginia campus during the second week of June to begin summer school classes, and have everything neatly squared away as far as academics and conditioning by the time practice opened at the beginning of August.
But like a lot of athletes around the country heading to college, his plans were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic shutting down schools and much of their everyday life.
So for the time being, he lifts weights and conditions at home, has early Zoom meetings online with his VMI coaches and scrounges around Kanawha County with two or three other football players in the same situation, looking for available fields to run a few pass patterns and keep their skills sharp.
Certainly nothing like the start of his college career that he envisioned a couple of months ago. For now, he said he’s probably “stuck at the house here’’ until the end of July.
“It’s definitely different,’’ Knox said. “I had everything ready to go with the NCAA clearinghouse and was going to be in summer school for about a month and a half before team workouts.
“It’s definitely something that’s crazy, but you’ve got to stay on the positive side of it. I’m still looking forward to going down there and staying ready right now, giving it my all and will give it 100 percent when I get there.’’
Thursday was technically Knox’s final day of school at Capital, but when you’ve been relegated to home learning for two months, it wasn’t much different than any of the other days since schools were closed around West Virginia on March 16.
Knox wakes up in time for 6:45 a.m. Zoom meetings, usually with VMI receivers coach Patrick Ashford to go over the Keydets playbook. Now that schoolwork is pretty much out of the way, he’ll lift weights for a while, do some conditioning work and perhaps throw the ball around in the neighborhood with his father, David.
“I feel like I’m a college athlete right now,’’ Chance Knox said, “even though I’m still in high school. I’ve got morning meetings, workouts, schoolwork, do some throwing and conditioning, running, tone work and getting in shape.’’
Knox has often been able to line up someone to help him run the routes he’s learning from VMI’s playbook, and a lot of times, it’s his former All-State quarterback at Capital, Kerry Martin Jr., who’s now listed as the starting free safety at West Virginia University.
“Kerry’s been throwing to me and guarding me,’’ Knox said, “and I’ve been getting some friendly competition. It helps him and it helps me. It’s been nice. Just practicing all the formations and routes, just getting used to those and perfecting those.’’
As a senior, Knox scored 10 touchdowns for the Cougars as he morphed into a utility threat, playing seven games at receiver and five at running back to make better use of his quickness and burst. He scored 10 touchdowns, four of them on the ground (gaining 337 yards) and six more through the air, catching 52 passes for 543 yards.
Knox has been able to put on a few welcome pounds with his new daily routine, and should arrive at VMI at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He realizes it would be easy to fall into bad habits when you’re basically in charge of your own body and mind regimen.
“There are definitely days when I wake up for those 6:45 meetings and just wish I could sleep in,’’ he said, “but I’m going for a greater purpose, and that’s what I’m going to play for. I’m going to give my coaches at VMI everything I’ve got every day. I feel like it’s my ideal to hold up to them, to work out every day and hold up my end of the bargain.
“I have friends who are not doing too much and ask me to hang out and stuff, and I’ll say, ‘Guys, I’ve really got to go work out.’ I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. I’m leaving in a couple months and when the time comes, I need to be ready to go.’’