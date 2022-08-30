George Washington football coach Steve Edwards Jr. barely had time to celebrate before turning his attention to the next game.
"We have Ashland Blazer next week," Edwards told his team after the Patriots' 28-21 win over Cabell Midland last Thursday in the season opener. "Let's get ready for them."
Edwards said that as he, his staff and players celebrated on Steve Edwards Sr. Field after the triumph, which broke a seven-game losing streak against the Knights and avenged a 35-7 loss in 2021.
Edwards also became the winningest football coach in Kanawha County history, earning victory No. 182.
The GW coach's focus was divided, however, as he thought about Friday's 7:30 p.m. home game the Tomcats (1-1). The contest will be streamed by HDMedia/RSN Sports.
"They have a good team," Edwards said of Ashland. "They have a winning program and know how to win, We'll have to be ready to play four quarters."
Patriots quarterback Abe Fenwick was 11 for 19 for 137 yards and three touchdowns against Cabell Midland. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior said his team can't celebrate beating the favored Knights so much that it affects its performance against the Tomcats.
"They're always good," Fenwick said of Ashland, "They have a strong program. It's been a good rivalry."
GW won 35-21 last season at Putnam Stadium as Fenwick completed 20 of 37 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. The teams didn't meet in 2020. Ashland won 49-16 in 2019 and 50-28 in 2018.
The Patriots likely will look to the air again. Raceland and Boyd County were a combined 23 for 37 for 276 yards passing against the Tomcats, who have committed pass interference penalties in each game.
Ashland coach Chad Tackett said his team's improvement from a 34-7 loss to Raceland to 22-8 triumph over Boyd County was significant.
"It was a sign of maturity," Tackett said of a team that lost several starters to graduation and transfers. "Our youth and inexperience, you have to overcome some things."
Ashland features strong-armed quarterback LaBryant Strader, who passed for 239 yards last week. The first pass he throws will be the first GW has seen this season, as Cabell Midland ran 60 plays, all rushing, for 336 yards in last week's game.
The Tomcats likely noted the Knights' success on the ground. Ashland possesses a strong running back in Braxton Jennings, who carried 17 times for 103 yards last week.
