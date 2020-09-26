CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville and Logan high school football teams only had two days to prepare for each other.
After seeing their first three games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the rival Wildcats and Tigers were happy to see each other and play a game of any kind.
Chapmanville made the most of the quick work week by topping county rival Logan 20-6 in Saturday’s rare afternoon matinee in the delayed season opener for both teams.
The replacement game was announced just on Thursday after Logan County teams were given the go-ahead to play. Logan and Chapmanville were already scheduled to play each other on Oct. 23 at Chapmanville.
Logan (0-1), which struggled through a 1-9 season a year ago, lost for the 10th time in its last 11 games and dropped its seventh straight to the Tigers, who lead 12-8 in the all-time series dating back to 2001.
Saturday’s victory was a milestone win for Chapmanville first-year coach James Barker, who was making his head coaching debut for the Tigers. Barker, 35, had been a longtime assistant under former coach Rob Dial and, before that, his father George Barker, now one of his assistants.
“It was nice just to get to play,” James Barker said. “I told our guys on Thursday and Friday that I know that you are excited about playing but we can’t just be satisfied with that. We knew that we had to come out here and perform and for the most part they did a great job. I’m proud of their effort. They played well.”
Chapmanville (1-0) got a blue-collar effort from running back Jaxson Turner, who bulled his way for 110 yards on 30 carries and scored a touchdown.
Barker said it was his plan to run the ball right at the Wildcats.
“A two-day game plan is crazy but we knew what our game plan was going to be,” he said. “We are bigger and a little bit stronger than our opponent here today. It wasn’t flashy and it wasn’t pretty football but we got the win. We know Logan really well and we know those kids and the coaching staff. It was nice that we got to play them. We’ve been watching film from them from 2016 on. They’ve got the same kind of offense that they’ve had in years past.”
Up 20-6 at the half, Logan, behind the passing of quarterback Jordan Hayes, looked to get the Wildcats back in it.
However, the Chapmanville defense was able to foil three Logan drives within the Tigers’ red zone.
Early in the third quarter, Logan had a first-and-10 at the Logan 20-yard line, but Hayes’ pass was intercepted in the end zone by Alex Miller.
Then, in the early moments of the fourth quarter, Logan was on the Chapmanville 8-yard line, but a fourth-and-1 running play by Koltie Goldie was stopped short of the sticks.
Chapmanville later fumbled the ball away at the Logan 28 but the Wildcats were halted again as a fourth-and-17 pass at the 19 by Hayes and intended for Aiden Slack was batted down by the Tigers at the 1-yard line with 4:20 left in the game.
“To hold Logan to six points is amazing,” Barker said. “[Defensive coordinator] Zach Belcher did a great job. Our kids buckled down. It was a great job of our kids being prepared on such a short notice.”