You may have heard the saying, “It’s not checkers, but chess.”
Coming into the season, both Capital coach Jon Carpenter and senior wide receiver Chance Knox knew that most opposing teams would try to keep the ball out of Knox’s hands due to his electrifying playmaking skills. Thus far, it’s held true, as the VMI recruit, who came into the game third on the team in receptions, has been getting double-teamed.
So Carpenter, in what became a 42-7 drubbing of Woodrow Wilson, decided to counter with the ultimate move.
Leading by a touchdown after quarterback Evan Landers connected with a wide-open K.J. Taylor on a 41-yard strike on the first play from scrimmage — which was preceded by an onside kick recovered by Andrew Sydenstricker to start the game — and after forcing a Woodrow Wilson three-and-out, Knox lined up as a running back and raced untouched for a 23-yard touchdown.
The dividends paid off as Knox rushed for 89 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, while also catching six passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns as Capital snapped a three-game losing streak Friday night at University of Charleston Stadium.
“We tried to do it a little last week against Huntington,” Knox said. “We developed it more this week in practice and put a focus on running more plays with me out of the backfield.”
“I wanted to get him [Knox] and K.J. [Taylor] more touches,” Carpenter said. “I probably should have done it two months ago. When those guys get the ball in their hands, they are pretty good.”
Taylor finished with 145 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, including a 62-yard punt return that set up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Landers to Knox for the Cougars (4-4), who came into the game ranked No. 13 in the Class AAA playoff ratings.
“Coming into the game, coach [Carpenter] told us that we needed to stay together,” Knox said. “The losses are in the past. We just need to take the next game in front of us. Practice a little harder and work a little harder. Then, on Fridays, everything should work out.”
That prophecy proved to be true as the Cougars made their mark from the opening kick, surprising Woodrow Wilson (1-7) with an onside kick. On the next play, the Cougars struck paydirt on a 41-yard pass to Taylor from Landers. After the Knox 23-yard scoring run, Landers connected with Knox on back-to-back touchdown passes of 1 and 16 yards, respectively. Kerion Martin joined the party on an 8-yard pass from Landers.
Landers finished the game with 148 yards passing and five touchdowns.
The Cougars led at the half 35-7 after Woodrow’s Bryant Jones scored its lone touchdown on a 17-yard scramble midway through the second quarter. The Cougars almost tripled the Flying Eagles’ total offensive output 198-74 for the first half.
Martin added a score in the third quarter on a 5-yard pass from Landers, which put into effect a running clock for the fourth quarter.
Jones led the Flying Eagles with 65 yards passing and 50 yards rushing and a touchdown. In their seven losses on the season, the Flying Eagles have been outscored 297-57.