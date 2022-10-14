WAYNE — When the game was on the line, Chapmanville coach James Barker was comfortable with the ball in the hands of senior quarterback Brody Dalton.
Turns out, Dalton and his teammates preferred a bit of a different strategy for a crucial couple of plays.
Trailing 21-20 with less than 20 seconds left, running back Kohl Farmer gained 10 yards with a run to the 2-yard line, and Dalton capped off the game-winning drive with a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 9 seconds remaining as the Tigers defeated host Wayne 26-21.
“I didn’t call that play on first down at the 12-yard line. Our kids did,” Barker said. “They wanted to run behind the seniors. I said we’ve got two timeouts, all right boys, let’s do it. They made the right call.”
The touchdown capped a wild fourth quarter that saw four lead changes in the final nine minutes, as what had been a largely defensive game broke into a scoring frenzy.
After Wayne scored a TD to take a 21-20 lead with 1 minute left, a big kick return from Austin Adkins set up Chapmanville at the 50-yard line with 50 seconds left.
Two incompletions later, Dalton found his groove.
The 6-foot-5 quarterback completed three consecutive passes covering 12, 12 and 14 yards to set up the game-winning score. Adam Mullins and Jacob Topping hauled in the passes.
“That’s all 7-on-7s in the summer,” Barker said. “That’s a route combination that our kids know. [Dalton] made the right read three straight times.”
Wayne (3-5) led 6-0 at halftime, stopping Chapmanville at the 5-yard line as the first-half clock ran out.
The Tigers (4-3) started the second half on fire, scoring on a lateral in the flat to Adkins from 5 yards out and a physical 12-yard run by Farmer, who broke multiple tackles to spin his way across the goal line.
Wayne had an answer each time. Junior Jaxson Damron, who ran for 225 yards, broke free on a 57-yard scoring run with 8:53 left to tie the game at 14.
Dalton marched Chapmanville back to the end zone, scoring on a 21-yard run with 6:21 left to put the Tigers up 20-14.
The Pioneers had a response as a steady running game took Wayne into the end zone on a Damron run for a 21-20 Pioneer lead, which set up Dalton’s late-game heroics.
“You want to talk about the last drive when you have a game that comes down to the last few seconds like that, but you also think about the stops you almost had all throughout the game,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said.
“I’m really proud of our kids’ effort. I thought we played probably above our heads at times and gave ourselves a chance to win the game. We just came up a bit short.”
It was Chapmanville’s first win at Wayne in 30 years.
“It’s just one of those games where you have to fight and you get chill bumps from 6 in the morning all the way to whatever time it is now,” Barker said. “It’s just good high school football.”