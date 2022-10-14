Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WAYNE — When the game was on the line, Chapmanville coach James Barker was comfortable with the ball in the hands of senior quarterback Brody Dalton.

Turns out, Dalton and his teammates preferred a bit of a different strategy for a crucial couple of plays.

