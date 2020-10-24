CHAPMANVILLE — Amid COVID-19-related matters, cancellations and scheduling, it’s been a difficult high school football season for everyone. It’s been even tougher for coach Zach Davis and Nitro.
Low in numbers, with numerous injuries and precariously thin in many positions, it’s been a tough slog for the Wildcats this fall.
That continued for Nitro Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats dressed just 24 players — only 13 from the varsity — and ended up falling 38-28 at Chapmanville Regional.
Nitro dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Cardinal Conference. The Wildcats, playing their second game in six days, were down to just 15 varsity players on Monday in a 69-26 loss to Sissonville.
“Our JV left tackle is starting at corner, our JV skill guys playing scout team OL. Don’t have backups at numerous positions. We press on,” Davis said in a Tweet earlier in the week.
Chapmanville (2-3, 2-1), playing its third game in eight days, was coming off a 46-16 loss at home to Lincoln County on Tuesday.
Chapmanville’s four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — and a botched punt deep in Tiger territory, helped keep Nitro in the game. The Wildcats also had their miscues, but Davis said his Wildcats put up a good fight.
“We basically had 13 guys who played the entire game,” he said. “I’ve never been more proud of a team in my life. We came out and played our tails off. We were two red-zone turnovers away from winning the game. Man, our guys really played hard. I can’t say enough about our effort. They just battled. Some of those guys never came off the field for the entire game.”
Leading just 30-21 after three quarters and 30-28 late, Chapmanville was able to put the game away late with quarterback Brody Dalton’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Josh Atwood. Dalton fired to Caleb Whitt on the 2-point conversion, putting the Tigers ahead 38-28 with 2:46 left in the game.
Chapmanville’s Lance Scott then intercepted Nitro’s Trevor Lowe with 46 seconds left to seal the win.
Dalton had a big game for the Tigers, completing 8 of 13 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 47 yards on eight carries. Jaxson Turner ran for three of Chapmanville’s touchdowns and had 17 carries for 83 yards on the chilly, drizzly afternoon. Elijah Stollings reeled in three passes for 121 yards. Preston Smith had three receptions for 89 yards for the Tigers.
Lowe was 6 of 16 passing for 78 yards and rushed 19 times for 143 yards and a score. Ethan Lacy had 16 rushes for 81 yards. Joseph Udoh, Nitro’s 6-foot-7 wide receiver, had a pick-six on defense covering 43 yards and had five grabs for 47 yards as a receiver.