Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHAPMANVILLE — It took about four hours, but after a lengthy lightning delay in the first half, Chapmanville turned on the afterburners and downed Sissonville 43-26 on Friday at Chapmanville High in the teams’ 2022 regular-season opener.

It was Chapmanville’s first win over Sissonville since 2015, when the Tigers downed the Indians 30-6.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags