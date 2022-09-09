Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winfield vs Chapmanville
Winfield’s Caden Beam reacts after scoring one of his three touchdowns in the Generals’ 47-14 win over Chapmanville Friday night in Winfield.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

WINFIELD — Caden Beam provided plenty of fireworks for the Winfield football team on Friday night. Beam rushed 13 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Generals handed Chapmanville its first loss of the season with a 47-14 victory at Winfield High.

Both teams move to 2-1 and the Generals now have a four-game winning streak against the Tigers dating back to 2018.

Rick Farlow covers sports.

@FarlowRick on Twitter.

