Chase Berry accounted for 398 yards of total offense and four touchdowns Friday night as visiting Chapmanville earned its fifth straight prep football win, beating Logan 48-26.
Berry ran 30 times for 204 yards and one TD and completed 16 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three scores — finding Jaxson Turner, Brody Dalton and Jacob Mullins for first-half touchdowns as the Tigers (5-3) led at the break 19-18.
For Logan (1-7), Jordan Hayes had a short touchdown run and connected with Corey Townsend on a 22-yard scoring pass.
Mingo Central 47, Herbert Hoover 6: Daylin Goad carried 10 times for 142 yards and four touchdowns and also threw a scoring pass as the host Miners (6-2) earned the win.
Goad completed 13 of 20 passes for 167 yards, finding Drew Hatfield with a 39-yard scoring toss. Hatfield caught 11 passes for 144 yards and also returned a punt 70 yards for a TD. Tanner Cisco ran for 118 yards and a touchdown.
The Huskies (3-5) got a short scoring run from Ben Kee, who carried 18 times for 102 yards. Nick Grayam hit on 4 of 7 passes for 51 yards.
Tug Valley 34, Richwood 15: Ethan Varney threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to spark the host Panthers (5-3) to victory.
Varney completed 15 of 26 passes for 224 yards and ran 19 times for 145 yards and one score. Caleb May caught nine passes for 154 yards and two scores and Zack Savage carried 14 times for 101 yards.
For the Lumberjacks, who managed just 52 total yards, Doye Ward scored on a 14-yard run and Joshua Landreth returned a fumble for a TD.
Cabell Midland 28, Huntington 7: Jakob Caudill ran 25 times for 140 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Knights (9-0), ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, remained unbeaten.
Midland limited Huntington (4-4) to six first downs and 149 total yards. Ta’ Blackwell hit Devin Jackson with a 29-yard TD pass in the first quarter to give the Highlanders a 7-0 lead.
J.J. Roberts only attempted one pass for the Knights, but it wound up as a 31-yard scoring toss to Hayden Hass. Midland ends its regular season at South Charleston on Nov. 8.