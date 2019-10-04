ONA – Cabell Midland’s rushing attack dealt a harsh dose of reality to a Riverside team hoping to the make the playoffs this season, as the Knights rolled to a 45-8 win over the Warriors on Friday at the Castle.
Cabell Midland (6-0) had 314 rushing yards in the first half with 123 coming from Jakob Caudill as the Knights ran up a 38-0 score by intermission. By game’s end, the Knights totaled 418 yards on the ground with Caudill finishing with 144.
The star, however, was Hayden Hass, who scored three touchdowns on 94 yards rushing as Cabell Midland relentlessly pounded the ball at Riverside’s defense.
The Warriors (3-2) had lopsided conference wins over Woodrow Wilson and St. Albans with a loss to Huntington but found themselves overmatched and at the mercy of Cabell Midland. From their opening drive, the Knights drove 71 yards to score on a 23-yard touchdown run by Hass to take a 7-0 lead.
The score went to 14-0 by 5:39 of the first quarter after a 23-yard run by Caudill. Jaden Wroten gave the Knights a 21-0 lead on a 37-yard score with 1:54 to play in the opening quarter.
Cabell Midland got another scoring opportunity when Riverside fumbled at its own 23-yard line. From there, Hass scored again on a 23-yard run to put Riverside down 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Quarterback J.J. Roberts added a second quarter touchdown and Cameron Grobe tacked on a 37-yard field goal at the end of the first half for a 38-0 lead.
Riverside managed two long drives. The first came at the end of the first quarter and stretched into the second, sparked by quarterback Javante Elzy’s 30-yard pass to Caden Easterling. That drive stalled at the Cabell Midland 24, where Riverside turned the ball over on downs.
On the opening drive of the second half, Riverside put together an impressive drive sparked by its leading rusher Easterling, who finished with 57 yards rushing on 13 carries.
After getting just five carries in the first half, Easterling carried the ball five times on the third quarter’s first drive. Charles Pierson got the touchdown honors though plunging across the goal line on a 3-yard run that gave the Warriors their only points of the night.
Hass’ third TD capped the scoring and, with a running clock in the fourth quarter, the Warriors ran out of time to pull closer.
Riverside’s last drive of the night ended with an Elzy pass falling into the hands of Cabell Midland linebacker Palmer Riggio who returned the ball to the Riverside 4-yard line with 1:45 to play. Cabell Midland took a delay of game penalty to move the ball back and went into victory formation to wrap up the game.
Cabell Midland will face its first non-conference opponent of the year when it hosts Princeton at 7 p.m. Friday. Riverside hosts Spring Valley in a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff.