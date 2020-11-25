Cabell Midland has the least games played of the teams remaining in the Class AAA playoff bracket. Coach Luke Salmons isn’t quite sure if that’s a detriment or not.
The top-seeded Knights (5-0) have played just once in the past seven weeks — a 71-13 runaway victory against St. Albans on Nov. 6 — heading into their scheduled 3 p.m. Sunday home semifinal game against No. 5 Bridgeport (7-1).
Salmons was asked if his team would be prepared enough, owing to long layoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would hope so, but it is different,’’ he said. “Usually you get momentum, and you know certain things. You take it back to last year, and the other years we’ve been here [in the semifinals]. You see kids step up, see things happen and what kids can do, certain things in certain situations.
“So it is different because you don’t know certain things. You can only prepare for them, but until you get in a game, it’s different. Now I think we’ve had great practices. But we’ve had eight different weeks without a game preparing for certain teams that we didn’t play. The kids knew what to do, watched film at practice.’’
Salmons pointed to his team’s one competitive game — a 28-20 victory at Hurricane on Oct. 9 — as potential proof that his players can be ready when the time comes. The Knights rallied from a 14-13 halftime deficit to win.
“I take it back to the Hurricane game,’’ he said. “It was a close game and I was really excited at halftime. The kids thought I was crazy — they just stared at me. But they brought it. They wanted to win. It was a friggin’ physical game, and hats off to them. This is what we need to be. This is what we wanted to see — if we can respond, and who we can count on. That was good for us, because everything else was a blowout.’’
Midland’s four other wins all came by margins of at least 35 points.
Salmons is at peace with all the starts and stops to the season, and there have been many. Even this week, the team announced one of its players had tested positive for the virus, but after getting an all-clear from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the semifinal game is still on. In mid-September, after a Midland player tested positive, the team quarantined for two weeks following contact tracing.
The Knights’ semifinal game was set for Sunday because Cabell County was orange (high risk) on the latest Department of Education map, and must drop to at least gold status on Saturday’s 5 p.m. map to be allowed to play on Sunday. If not, Bridgeport will advance uncontested to the state title game.
“We’re blessed in a way to still be practicing and still have a chance to play,’’ Salmons said. “That’s how we look at it. There’s not a lot of real negatives about its effect. But at the same time, there are unknowns.
“I know we’ve gotten better. Some of the [down time] has been a good time for our kids to find a way to get better, because you’re never good enough. It’s a challenge because you don’t know, and it makes it stressful as coaches. You don’t know anything. A lot of times, you could be hitting your stride.’’
SC’s balancing actA glance at South Charleston’s rushing totals through six games might lead you to believe that the Black Eagles have been pass-heavy this season.
The team’s top rusher, sophomore Mondrell Dean, has just 389 yards and six touchdowns through six games. Meanwhile, quarterback Trey Dunn has thrown for 1,834 yards and 23 TDs.
But coach Donnie Mays doesn’t see it that way. He points out that SC gets consistent contributions on the ground from other sources like freshman backup Amellio Miller (305 yards), Dunn (288) and versatile Shyleik Kinney (191). The team averages a shade over 200 yards per game rushing.
“When you break ourselves down statistically,’’ Mays said, “we kind of feel like we’re balanced overall. When you’re averaging 200 yards a game rushing and 300 passing, you feel confident both ways.
“It’s kind of like our 2008 [state championship] team when we had running back by committee with [Dylan] Turner, [Aaron] Slusher and [Ahmari] Smith. The kids now are all taking different roles in what we’re trying to do in the running game. There’s not just one guy running the ball, so we feel like we’re doing a good job rushing the ball and [Dunn’s] making good reads and the play calls are being made in the 50-50 range.’’
Musselman maturityBrian Thomas has served 14 years on the Musselman coaching staff — the first six seasons as an assistant and now eight seasons as head coach. He’s never had a more experienced team than the one that’s scheduled to play at South Charleston at 5 p.m. Sunday in the Class AAA semifinals.
The Applemen have 23 seniors on their roster, and most of them man starting positions. All 11 starters on offense are seniors as well as eight on defense. That’s why Thomas has felt confident all season that his players could handle the obstacles thrown at them by COVID-19.
“We are a very veteran ballclub across the board,’’ Thomas said, “a very veteran team. I say that because if there’s any team I’d want to go through this with, it’s this year’s team. Because I don’t think a lot of things like that faze our kids.
“It’s a lot different talking to an 18-year-old than a 15-year-old sometimes. There’s no doubt the kids are focused in with this team. This is the year we’ve been pointing to for a while, knowing we were going to be pretty good this year. From Day 1, the goal has been state championship or bust. I feel good about facing it with the group we have.’’