Along with the excitement of a new school building in the near future comes the excitement of a resurgent football program, as shown by the Herbert Hoover Huskies.
Yet the Clay Panthers came to town just as willing to make things happen and generated enough offense to overcome the Huskies 36-27 and pick up their second win of the season on a muggy night at Joe Eddie Cowley Field.
“We’ve had a very emotional week,” said Panthers coach Jason Nichols. “We came out and played real real hard.”
Roane County’s Alex Miller died last week after collapsing during last Friday’s game at Clay County. That game was halted after the first quarter and was ruled a no contest.
The Huskies came into Friday’s game having to replace their standout tailback Ben Kee, who missed the contest and could miss more with an ankle injury.
“Clay came out and played. My hats off to them,” said Huskies coach Tim Meyer. “They played hard the entire game and they got us. We just didn’t defend well.”
The Panthers came out of the gate on fire as junior quarterback Grant Krajeski completed 13 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two touchdown scores to Logan Vance. With a sack of quarterback Nick Grayam for a safety on the first play of the second Husky drive, Clay would go up 16-0 before Hoover gained a first down. The Huskies finished the quarter with only 6 total yards on five offensive plays.
However, for all the bad fortune of the first quarter, the Huskies would turn it around, opening the second quarter on a six-minute march downfield, only to turn it over on downs with an incomplete fourth down pass into the end zone from the Clay 15. Hoover’s good fortune would continue after holding the Panthers to a three-and-out and gaining control of the ball at midfield.
Grayam connected with Nathan Harper on a 52-yard touchdown pass across the middle to generate a spark and pull Hoover closer to 16-6 after a failed extra point kick. The Husky defense would again rise up, stopping the Panthers at midfield and gaining possession with 2:15 until the break. Grayam again found Harper for 18 more yards but the drive stalled and a failed 23-yard field goal left the Huskies down 10 at the half.
Both teams would trade scores to begin the second half until a botched punt snap and fumble by the Panthers gave the Huskies the ball at the Clay 17. Two plays later, Grayam punched in from 2 yards out to pull Hoover within two at 22-20.
Krajeski would score on a 1-yard dive to give the Panthers a 30-20 lead going into the final stanza, where they would run down the clock on Elijah Payton runs.
For the Panthers, Payton ran for 230 yards on 24 carries to complement Krajeski’s 239 yards on 21-of-31 passing. The Huskies’ Grayam ended with 122 yards on 27 carries while Zach Payton carried 12 times for 55 yards.