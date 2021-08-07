BUFFALO -- It's a bit unusual for a defensive lineman to be listed near the top of a team's numerical roster, but there's Drew Clendenin again wearing jersey No. 7 for Buffalo this season.
Kind of fitting, in a way, because Clendenin, now a senior, has been a leader for the Bison for many years, and in many ways.
"He sets a great example,'' said Buffalo coach Brian Batman. "He does all the right things in practice, all the right things in the weight room and all the right things in the classroom. He's a really good kid. Anything you want in a leader, he does it right.''
Clendenin's contributions were on full display last season as the Bison went 5-2 and earned a playoff spot in Class A before COVID-19 totals in Putnam County prevented them from playing the game.
In just seven games, he came up with 58 tackles, seven quarterback sacks, seven other tackles for loss and one interception. Those totals were good enough to get Clendenin selected as captain of the All-State first-team defense.
It was nothing new for Clendenin, according to his coach.
"Drew was our leading tackler as a freshman and sophomore,'' Batman said, "and was our second-leading tackler last year. Now to me, to do that as a defensive end, that's pretty impressive. It's not often you see that. Usually, it's the linebackers and positions like that.
"For a defensive end to top the team in tackles, you have to put yourself in great shape, and he does. When he runs, he runs hard and that's translated into Friday nights because he can run something down the from back side.''
Batman said some of the best compliments Clendenin has received come from opposing coaches after games.
"They want to know how old No. 7 is,'' Batman said. "A couple years ago, I was talking to one coach and told him [Clendenin] was only a sophomore and he couldn't believe it.''
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Clendenin not only leads with his play on the field, but also in the locker room and in the hallways of the school, and it's not a recent phenomenon.
"Listen, I don't get into that seniors/juniors have to be the leaders, that kind of stuff,'' Batman said. "He's kind of been our leader for a couple years now. Nothing's new to him in that regard. But the thing I like about Drew is that he knows how to lead, and do it in the right manner. He can be vocal, but in a positive way.''
With such maturity, Clendenin already feels like he's dialed in as one of the team's leaders, but wants to take it even further.
"Personally, I feel like I've been doing it semi since my sophomore year,'' Clendenin said. "I mean, looking at it now, I think it's my time to step up and completely take over, along with some of my other seniors who have been -- not necessarily in the shadows -- but kind of leading from the background. I think it's our time, and I think we're going to take it over like we always should have.''
Clendenin, who has added 10 to 15 pounds of muscle for his senior season, has been talking with some Division II programs about playing in college. Batman said recruiters shouldn't look at Clendenin strictly as a Class A player, but as a superior player.
"He's technical in the way he plays,'' Batman said. "Sometimes, single-A kids get a bad rap playing single-A ball because they're overpowering kids and all those things. But that's not Drew's game. He can get off blocks. He's using his hands. To me, that translates across the board. Sure, he's not triple-A, but the difference with him is technique, and doing the things he does can translate to anything.''
Batman again anticipates using Clendenin on offense as a fullback and tight end, and perhaps even as a receiver.
"He's a great receiver,'' Batman said. "He's got great hands. He's going to do a lot, and be in a lot of places. He's going to be a blocker, going to be a runner, going to be a catcher. He's going to be a lot of things. We want to get our best 11 kids on the field, and keep them on the field.''
Clendenin said he has a few personal goals this season. He does want to pick up more college offers, but said right now is not the right time, since there are games looming.
"I'm looking toward college,'' he said, "but I put that to the side because it's football season. Win, and it's ring season. That's what you're always looking for.''