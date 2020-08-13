Initially uncertain they’d even have a season as COVID-19 lingers on, Kanawha Valley football coaches are now faced with a new variable. With the start of preseason practice just days away, they’re wondering how their players will handle the real rigors of the sport following a long layoff.
Most players in West Virginia haven’t had live contact on the field since the first week of November last year. But with practice opening around the state on Monday, the blocking, tackling and general hitting will soon be part of their daily routine.
In years past, most players would already have gotten a taste of contact during the three-week summer practice period, but that was disallowed this year due to the coronavirus. Additionally, preseason workouts, which normally begin the first of August, were pushed back two weeks when Gov. Jim Justice delayed the opening of schools until Sept. 8. On top of that, a week of preseason practice was cut out of the schedule.
So can players be prepared for the physical grind when the season kicks off the weekend of Sept. 3-5?
“I think that it’s something we’re going to have to ease into more than we have in the past,’’ said Nitro coach Zach Davis. “We as a program definitely used the three-week period to put the shoulder pads on and put the helmets on and learn how to block and learn how to tackle correctly. And we haven’t been able to do that, so it will be a little slower pace starting Monday I would expect.
“I was listening to [WVU coach] Neal Brown saying they’re going to start slower than they have in the past. Our kids haven’t been in helmets and haven’t really played football since last November, I guess.’’
The first day players will be permitted to wear shoulder pads is Aug. 21. They can start hitting each other in practice four days later.
Teams will be limited to one preseason scrimmage with another school, and those will be held Aug. 28-29. The regular season kicks off Sept. 3-5.
Joey Fields, who begins his first season as coach at Herbert Hoover, agrees with Davis’ approach. He pointed to the three phases of the comeback plan set up this summer by the Secondary School Activities Commission to get state athletes back in condition after a three-month-long COVID-19 induced layoff.
“I think we’ve got to ease them into it,’’ Fields said of football practice. “They’re kids — 16-, 17-year-old kids. You do have to have a good plan, and I think we have a good plan in place. They gave us phases, and we have some phases of our own to work them into it. I like our plan, and our kids are excited to get back to normal football and normal life.
“I think they’ll be ready to go when the time does come [for contact], but we’ll make it short.’’
Riverside coach Alex Daugherty noted that “everybody looks good in shorts and a T-shirt,’’ but realizes that when contact is finally allowed, it will tell his coaches something more about their players.
“It’s definitely something we as coaches have talked about,’’ Daugherty said, “and we’re doing what we can. In the three-week period, we try to get them as ready as possible, so it’s definitely a difficult adjustment. Typically, we have them out there getting in shells [shoulder pads, helmet, shorts] in the three-week period, and this year we couldn’t even have helmets.
“But we’re just happy to be out there practicing, ultimately. It’s something everybody around the state is dealing with, so it’s not just us. We told the kids we’ll control what we can control and try to handle it better than everybody else.’’
Daugherty thinks there may be some facets of the game where his team — and all teams — could be lacking due to the dearth of preseason contact.
“Players can run where they’re supposed to run,’’ he said, “but it’s definitely different when you add contact to the game. It separates the boys from the men as far as teams go. Not being able to hit with pads, doing standups and being completely on air ... I think when you start to scrimmage and get to Week 1, especially on the defensive side of the ball, you’ll see [the difference] — teaching heads-up tackling and fundamentals, dealing with that. You can definitely do more on offense than defense.’’
At least, said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor, all teams are muddling through the same details in their preparations, and all start practice — and potentially games — at the same time.
“We’re all in the same boat,’’ Taylor said. “It’s just the same stuff everybody’s worried about. It’s not like Cabell County gets started the week before us, or we’re a week ahead of Kanawha. Everybody starts the 17th, and we all went through the same things, all the uncertainty.’’