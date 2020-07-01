Normally at this time of the year, football coaches are concerned with rudimentary things as the three-week summer practice period draws near: Can my new quarterback handle the pressure? Do I have enough healthy offensive linemen? Has all of our reconditioned equipment been returned?
This year, however, it’s quite a bit different. The coronavirus pandemic has seen to that.
There are a lot more things to worry about, including a dearth of hands-on training and conditioning the past 31/2 months as coaches and athletes remained separated. In no certain order:
n Are students going back to school? Will classes be full, or will students attend on half-day schedules? What does that mean for practice?
n How will a lack of contact affect preparation? Players can’t even hit their teammates until Aug. 11, under the current timeline, and preseason scrimmages are set to begin Aug. 14.
n Are fans going to be allowed to attend games? Can social distancing be enforced in the stands? Will everyone have to wear masks?
n Finally, and most importantly, what if one of my players get the virus (and hopefully recovers)? Are we all shut down for two weeks, or even more? What happens to the games we have scheduled?
Answers to those questions are hard to come by as COVID-19 seems to constantly change the best-laid plans, whether it’s the Secondary School Activities Commission, local school boards or state health officials.
The dominoes have tumbled one by one as the weeks trudge by. Already this year in West Virginia, we’ve seen the basketball postseason abandoned, all spring sports wiped out, most North-South All-Star games canceled and the traditional three-week practice period pushed back nearly a month for most counties. Kanawha and Putnam have both opted for July 6-25 as their three weeks, and Cabell is set for July 13-31. Strict guidelines will be enforced, including no live contact for football players at any time.
Brian Batman, Buffalo’s fourth-year coach, realizes it’s a lot to ask of players to avoid contact until Aug. 11, and then perhaps play a live scrimmage three days later.
“I think the first day of hitting is always a big day,’’ Batman said, “but there’s going to have to be some caution when dealing with the first day of full gear. It’s not anything we’ve talked about just yet, but it’s a bridge we’re going to have to cross at some point.
“As far as getting them out and getting it full-on the first day might not be the best idea, but you still have to get them ready for the scrimmage. There’s just not a lot of time to get prepared. Just be cautiously optimistic and maybe tone it back a little bit. It’s going to be kind of a tightrope for all of us, really.’’
Ethan Payne, Poca’s senior running back and last year’s Kennedy Award winner as the state’s top player, doesn’t think the lack of contact before the regular season will affect him too much. And, of course, there’s always the chance the SSAC calls off some or all of the scrimmages for the weekends of Aug. 14-15 and Aug. 21-22.
“I don’t think it will hurt me, personally,’’ Payne said of limited contact, “because we don’t really hit in practice anyway during the season. It might hurt some of the linemen if they can’t really hit anybody until the scrimmages, especially being three days before.’’
Another item being discussed is the presence of fans — will they be barred from attending high school games, or will attendance be limited in some way? Several professional sports have resumed their seasons without fans, and college football programs are mulling the idea of playing without spectators.
“That would be terrible for the kids,’’ said Capital coach Jon Carpenter.
“That’s the unfortunate side of this whole thing,’’ Batman said. “It would be strange, that’s for sure. Again, that’s another bridge we hopefully won’t have to cross, but if we do, we still get to play, at least, and there’s something to be said for that. The opportunity to get out on the field and play, however strange it may be. I don’t know how you’ll hold the parents out — someone other than me has to handle that one.’’
Payne admitted he’s given the subject some thought.
“I’ve definitely thought about it,’’ he said. “I think football would be rough without fans, especially high school fans. I don’t think it will affect how you play, but it will affect your emotions going into the game.’’
Some of those decisions are weeks away from being made, and circumstances could change several more times between now and the start of football season, which is set for the weekend of Aug. 27-29. The statewide plan for students returning to classes hasn’t even been revealed, and many coaches believe that no classes means no sports.
“I do believe that if we’re not in school full-time, then I don’t know how you have sports,’’ said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor. “I don’t know if they’re going to divide up the days [for students attending classes] or what. I would think they would have a decision before the three-week period starts.
“I know some parents are worried about sending their kids. How are they going to handle the kids riding the buses? It’s like ‘Animal House’ right now, they’re all over each other. We can’t double up on the buses. We don’t have enough drivers to get subs half the time, and they don’t have enough buses.’’
Winfield coach Craig Snyder has had similar thoughts about busing his team to road games while remaining socially distant.
“Are we going to be able to go to away games?’’ Snyder said. “I mean, I take two buses to games and we’re comfortable. Am I going to have to take five buses now? Are they going to let kids’ parents take them to games? That’s kind of what I suspect.
“There are some really big questions, and I know sports and extracurricular stuff is not what’s most important, but for a lot of these kids, it completes their day and completes their life and motivates them to be here and do what’s right. I think it keeps a lot of kids on the straight and narrow, and I just can’t imagine school without all the extracurricular stuff.’’
Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said his team is taking every precaution during the SSAC’s three-phase comeback plan for athletics in an attempt to protect his players and their families.
“I know they have their eyes on the high school programs,’’ Daugherty said, “to make sure they’re following the guidelines to stay safe. My ultimate goal is safety for our kids — follow these guidelines so that we can have a football season. I’m afraid that once one case opens up around the state, it will ruin the football season for everybody.’’
Some coaches have expressed the desire to keep things simple for their teams following the lengthy shutdown of high school athletics in the state. But sometimes, even that doesn’t follow script.
“I think as coaches,’’ said Nitro’s Zach Davis, “we’ll all have playbooks of 1,000 pages. That’s what you do when you have a lot of time on your hands.’’