In Aidan Slack and Garrett Williamson, Winfield coach Eddie Smolder knew that Class AA No. 6 Logan possessed big, physical receivers that were matchup nightmares on the outside.
But, if they never had time to get downfield, that size advantage wouldn’t matter much.
Smolder credited his defense and his staff for executing a game plan that limited the Wildcats to 188 total yards, with Winfield’s defensive front keeping Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar uncomfortable and on the move for most of the night. Combined with a strong, multifaceted run game, it was plenty for the No. 8 Generals to pull away with a 29-7 win on homecoming in a battle between Cardinal Conference contenders.
The win marked the fourth in a row for Winfield (4-1) since an opening loss to Class AAA Hurricane and the Generals have seemingly gotten better by the week. Facing an undefeated Logan team (now 4-1) that had averaged 37 points coming in, Winfield’s defense took yet another step in Smolder’s first season at the helm.
“Our players locked in this week and had their best week of practice,” Smolder said. “I’m proud of our defense for paying attention to detail during the week. I wish they’d had a few more sacks but they were after the quarterback all night and our [defensive backs] played well all night.
“Want to tip my hat to our defensive coordinator Ron Arthur and Chris Massey for doing a great job preparing these guys and our kids for buying into the plan.”
The first quarter was one of missed opportunities as Winfield drove to the Logan 30-yard line before stalling and eventually punting. The Wildcats took over at their own 8-yard line and got into the red zone before the Generals defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-1 from the Winfield 13.
That seemed to be the spark Winfield was looking for. Bray Boggs finished the Generals’ next two drives with touchdown runs of 11 and 8 yards and Winfield stymied Logan’s offense, leading to a 14-0 advantage at the break.
It was more of the same in the third quarter as Cogar was picked off on the second play of the second half with Logan going three-and-out on its second drive. A 3-yard scoring plunge for Caden Beam made the score 21-0 Winfield and even with the Wildcats finally breaking through on a fourth-quarter, 2-yard touchdown run from Cogar, it was far too little and too late, especially with the way Winfield’s ground game was going.
The Generals piled up 384 yards rushing, nearly getting three players into triple figures. Boggs led the way with 122 yards on 14 carries and added an interception on defense. Quarterback Brycen Brown rumbled for 116 yards on 10 totes and Beam chipped in with 92 markers on 18 rushes. K-juan Pearson added a late 44-yard touchdown jaunt and also intercepted Cogar once.
“Our game plan was to stop [Beam] and make one-on-one tackles on [Boggs] and [Beam] and we didn’t,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said. “We had a lot of one-on-one opportunities that we didn’t make and we’ve got to score when we get it down here on the first drive.
“I said back in the summer I thought [Winfield] was the best team in the conference until someone beat them and proved me wrong and I think they’re trending that way.”
While Winfield was galloping all over the field, Logan mustered just 24 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Cogar hit on 18 of 33 passes for 164 yards with Slack pulling in nine receptions for 101 yards.