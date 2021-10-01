With the way South Charleston wasted scoring opportunities Friday evening, you almost felt like it would cost the Black Eagles at the end. It nearly did, but a stellar defensive play bailed them out.
SC swarmed under George Washington’s potential game-winning 2-point conversion with 1:18 left, giving the Black Eagles a 14-13 victory over their neighboring rivals before an energized crowd at South Charleston High School.
Mondrell Dean, stuck in the SC backfield due to an injury to running back Amellio Miller, put his team ahead 14-7 on a 22-yard TD run with 1:55 left in the game.
The Black Eagles (4-1) came into the game 11th in the Class AAA playoff ratings, two spots behind the No. 9 Patriots (3-2).
“In the Mountain State Athletic Conference, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing the worst team or the best team,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays. “Every week’s tough, and I don’t think people outside this conference truly understand and respect that.’’
For a game that didn’t have a lot of offensive highlights early -- SC led 7-0 until late in the third quarter -- it sure packed a bunch of drama into the end.
GW tied the game at 7-all on a bolt of lightning, a 54-yard dash up the middle by Kyle Matthews with 2:28 left in the third quarter. Up to that point, the Patriots had just 63 total yards of offense.
South Charleston was able to move the ball between the 30s all night, but kept frittering away chances to build on its lead. Seven times the Black Eagles picked up first downs in GW territory without scoring -- once at the GW 11, and four other times just outside the 30.
“It was one of those games where we felt like we were where we needed to be,’’ Mays said, “but we got stupid penalties that put us behind the sticks. They were baiting us to run the football -- we just couldn’t finish off the drives and we’d get penalties. It was getting frustrating for us.’’
SC finally broke through late in the game, moving 56 yards on five plays, all runs, with Dean hitting paydirt on his 22-yarder to make it 14-7.
“It felt good,’’ said Dean, a Division I prospect who had been moved to receiver this season. “I miss it, being in the backfield. That’s what I love. I love playing the game.’’
The odds weren’t with GW for its final drive, but Abe Fenwick found Taran Fitzpatrick with a 40-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 to go, bringing the Patriots within 14-13 and bringing up a decision for coach Steve Edwards Jr., who elected to go for the win with a 2-point conversion.
The play never had a chance, as Fenwick was buried under a pile of defenders, led by Jayson Barnett.
“It was a gut feeling,’’ Edwards said of the 2-point attempt. “We were playing pretty good defense at the moment, and we thought we had a good play. But again, we failed to keep them out.
“Our kids played really yard -- good enough to win. Our defense made a lot of mistakes. We’ve got a lot of things to work on with an inexperienced team. We’ve got a lot of seniors, but not a lot of game time. Their speed kind of overwhelmed us a few times, but I’m proud of the kids’ effort, and we had a chance to win at the end.’’
Dunn gave SC a 7-0 halftime lead with a second-quarter TD run and ended the game 17 of 37 passing for 184 yards and ran 19 times for 87 yards. Dean carried 16 times for 112 yards, most of those in the second half.
“Mondrell and Trey stepped up for us that final drive,’’ Mays said.
For George Washington, Matthews finished with 100 yards on 10 attempts, but the Patriots managed just 115 total yards on the ground and 74 in the air, with Fenwick going 8 of 16 against constant pressure. More than half his passing yards came on his final throw to Fitzpatrick.
“I thought we played lights out defensively,’’ Mays said. “We just changed up a little bit and felt like we could create some pressure on their offensive line, which is big and strong.’’
In the first half, South Charleston started the game’s lone scoring drive at its own 45 after backing up GW with a punt and the Patriots being assessed a 13-yard penalty.
In nine plays, the Black Eagles reached the end zone with a 6-yard Dunn run on the first play of the second quarter. The key plays on the possession were a 17-yard run by backup running back Delviccio Dyess and a 12-yard pass from Dunn to Wayne Harris.
GW had just two first downs in the first half, those coming on back-to-back plays in the opening quarter. The Patriots were limited to 48 first-half yards and their deepest penetration was the Black Eagles 38-yard line.
The Patriots played without backup quarterback Noah Vellaithambi, who had a breakthrough effort in the Patriots’ last game, completing 7 of 10 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-14 loss to Huntington. Vellaithambi has reportedly enrolled at a school outside the state.