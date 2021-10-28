Now that Hurricane isn't playing top-10 teams every week, it's put together a nice winning streak. But the Redskins, even toting four straight victories, aren't taking anything for granted as they gear up to host South Charleston on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Early in the season, the Skins (5-3) met Huntington, George Washington and Cabell Midland in consecutive weeks and lost all three games to those teams, who are a combined 22-4 and currently all stand in the top 10 of the Class AAA playoff ratings.
Now they square off with SC, another 5-3 team that, like Hurricane, is fighting to stay in the top 16 of the ratings -- the Black Eagles are tied for 10th and the Redskins are 12th.
"You can't look at it like that,'' said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor. "You can't say this is a must-win game, or whatever. It's definitely not just another game. It's the last regular-season game we'll play at home, and there are no guarantees.
"If we go out and execute and play hard and tackle, we can win the game. If we go out and sleepwalk through the first half like we did last week [against Capital], we won't win.''
Taylor said his team has flashed more balance during its four-game win streak, and doesn't rely so much on the arm of senior quarterback Ismael Borrero or the running of Elijah Rivera.
"The kids just believe in what we're trying to put out there,'' Taylor said. "We're more balanced now -- not just depending on Ismael's arm or Rivera's legs. We're spreading the ball around, getting the tight end involved, getting the [H-back] involved, and we're able to run the ball. That's how you win games -- run the ball and stop the run. If you do that, you win a lot of games.''
South Charleston presents a challenge to Hurricane's defense with its array of game-breaking skill players, including quarterback Trey Dunn, running back Mondrell Dean and receivers Wayne Harris and Chris McCorkle.
"It's their athleticism,'' Taylor said. "They make plays when you think you're there. They have home run hitters you can stop once or twice -- and they may go three-and-out twice -- and then, bam, there goes Dunn or Dean on a big run. There's weapons everywhere, and you can't simulate that in practice.
"If we can run the ball, we can win the game. If we have to sit back and throw 60 times, we're not going to win. We've definitely got to be balanced. I think that's been our M.O. forever.''
George Washington (5-3) at Parkersburg (3-5): GW is down to its third option at QB, and wasn't giving any indications as to whom it might be after starter Abe Fenwick broke the thumb on his throwing hand last week and backup Noah Vellaithambi was ruled ineligible. GW has won nine of the last 11 meetings.
St. Albans (2-6) at Capital (1-7): When they played last year, St. Albans earned its first-ever victory against the Cougars, winning 12-6. Previously, the Red Dragons had been 0-19 against Capital. Cougars quarterback JacQai Long stands third in the Mountain State Athletic Conference with 1,438 passing yards.
Lincoln County (4-4) at Riverside (2-6): These former MSAC rivals have met just once, with the Warriors prevailing 50-16 in 2007. Riverside's Andrew Baria has posted three 100-yard rushing games this season, one of them 208 yards against Capital. The Panthers' Isaiah Smith has been held below 100 yards just once.
Winfield (5-3) at Scott (5-3): It's not exactly a playoff elimination game, but it's close. These teams come into the game tied for 15th in the Class AA ratings, with the top 16 in each class qualifying for the postseason. The Generals have taken the last eight meetings between these teams, with Scott's last win in 1997.
Sissonville (2-6) at Nitro (1-7): The Indians won this meeting last year 69-26, rolling up 606 total yards. Sophomore Ethan Taylor has taken over as Sissonville's main quarterback, and has thrown for 690 yards and four TDs. For the Wildcats, Braxton Smith leads the running game with 381 yards and two touchdowns.
Buffalo (3-4) at Van (5-3): The Bison have won the last five games against the Bulldogs, but those wins are spread out from 1997 to 2019 in this intermittent series. Van, the No. 17 team in the Class A playoff ratings, is competing in its second game in four days, since it downed Hurley (Va.) 36-13 at home on Tuesday.
Martinsburg (9-0) at Spring Valley (6-2): The last time these teams met was Sept. 18 last year when the Timberwolves broke the Bulldogs' state-record 57-game win streak with a 22-20 decision. Martinsburg is led by the passing of Ezra Bagent (1,675 yards, 17 TDs) and the running of Murphy Clement (850 yards, 16 TDs).