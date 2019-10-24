In past years, Hurricane and South Charleston would probably both be eliminated from Class AAA playoff contention about this time. But not this year, where only 28 teams are eligible in AAA and eight of them have one or zero wins.
So Friday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference duel between the Redskins (3-5) and Black Eagles (2-5) carries a lot of playoff intrigue. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at South Charleston High School.
Hurricane, in fact, is still in the top 16 of Class AAA, which is how many teams qualify for the postseason. The Skins come into the game 15th, three spots ahead of SC.
Redskins coach Jeremy Taylor hopes his players can forget the first half of last week’s game at Parkersburg, when they fell behind 35-7 only to whittle it back as close as one score before losing 42-28.
“Every year we’ve been here,’’ Taylor said, “especially the last four, there’s been one game that’s been kind of a quagmire where the defense kind of falls apart, and that was it. But moving forward, South Charleston is a different team. They’ve also got a young quarterback [Trey Dunn] that can run, like Parkersburg [and Bryson Singer].
“Last week, we didn’t make a ton of adjustments after halftime. I feel the kids just started playing better. Against South Charleston, we’re just going to let them play and don’t over-complicate things. Don’t change the world — just do what we do better.’’
Hurricane quarterback Austin Womack appeared to break a state record last week at Parkersburg, attempting 66 passes, four more than the listed mark. That effort is still being verified. He completed 40 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns.
Woodrow Wilson (1-6) at Capital (3-4): The numbers don’t match up well for the Flying Eagles, who have lost six straight in the series with the Cougars by a total score of 281-20, including four shutouts. Despite dropping its last three games, Capital is still very much alive in the Class AAA playoff mix, coming in at No. 13 this week. The Cougars cap their regular season by playing Riverside and George Washington, both top-10 teams.
Scott (1-6) at Poca (7-0): The Dots continue their march toward the Class AA playoffs, seeking to protect their No. 2 rating. Last year, playing their first game without injured tailback Ethan Payne, the Dots beat Scott 45-6, getting two touchdown passes and two scoring runs from quarterback Jay Cook, who threw for 136 yards. Prior to that, the Skyhawks had won seven in a row against Poca, all of them by 16 points or more.
Wayne (0-7) at Sissonville (4-3): The Indians may have fallen out of the top 16 in the Class AA playoff ratings, but they still have a few scores to settle with the Pioneers, who have captured 13 of the last 14 games in this series. Last year, Wayne won 49-7, holding Sissonville to 130 total yards. This year, after allowing 64 points in a loss to Nitro a month ago, the Pioneers have permitted only 51 points over their last three games.
Herbert Hoover (3-4) at Mingo Central (5-2): The Huskies have never beaten the Miners, losing all eight previous meetings, including a 50-21 score last season. In that game, Miners quarterback Daylin Goad threw for 486 yards and eight touchdowns, three of them to leading receiver Drew Hatfield. Ben Kee tallied all three touchdowns for Hoover that night, finishing with 34 carries for 182 yards and three scores.
Nitro (3-4) at Winfield (5-2): The Wildcats surprised the Generals last season by winning 38-24, rushing for five touchdowns and nearly 300 yards. Trevor Lowe threw for an additional 189 yards and one score for Nitro. That snapped a seven-game victory run by Winfield in the series, which dates back to 1934 and shows the Wildcats leading 16-14-1. The Generals enter the game 14th in the Class AA playoff ratings.
Midland Trail (5-2) at Buffalo (4-3): The Bison try to take the back door into the Class A playoffs, coming in tied for No. 17 in the ratings. They remain alive if they beat the Patriots, the third straight top-16 team they’ve met this season and fifth overall. Robert Ruffner (681 yards, seven TDs) and Colton Yoder (602 yards, five TDs) pace the Trail ground game. Yoder has missed the last three games with an injury but may return Friday.
Cabell Midland (8-0) at Huntington (4-3): The Knights, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, lead the all-time series 15-11 and split two meetings last year. Midland won 21-7 in the regular season, but the Highlanders gained revenge with a 14-7 victory in the first round of the playoffs, holding the Knights to 160 yards rushing and 188 total yards.
Chapmanville (4-3) at Logan (1-6): The Tigers have won five straight against their county rivals, including a 26-8 triumph last year when they intercepted three passes on defense and rolled up nearly 260 yards on the ground on offense. Wildcats quarterback Jordan Hayes has thrown for 978 yards and eight TDs over his last three games.