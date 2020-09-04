BUFFALO — Playing during a national pandemic and playing with less preparation time are indeed noble ventures, but Buffalo coach Brian Batman expects more from his squad.
So Friday’s season-opening 21-6 victory against visiting Ravenswood left Batman feeling less than satisfied. Yes, Chase Lovejoy carried 14 times for 131 yards for the Bison and Jackson England threw for a touchdown and ran for a score, but Buffalo made enough mistakes to fill up a few columns of a scoresheet.
The Bison fumbled seven snaps from center, losing one, were flagged 11 times for 115 yards, dropped three passes and handed the Red Devils their lone score on a fake punt when Jayden Sayre intercepted a pass and returned it 61 yards for a TD.
“We’ve got to clean up the mistakes,’’ Batman said. “We couldn’t even get snaps. It was ugly.’’
Batman wasn’t willing to let those miscues slide because of constraints and daily uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including less preseason preparation.
“No, no, no, nope,’’ Batman said. “We’re too experienced to make those mistakes. We’ve got starters back at 19 positions. If I had a young team, maybe, but not with the group I have, nope.
“If things play out like we think they are, we’re not going to play next week and then we’ve got a brutal three-week stretch after that, and we’ve got to clean it up before we can beat those teams. Greenbrier West, Williamstown and Man — our defense might be good enough to keep us in those games, but if we struggle offensively …’’
Buffalo’s defense was sharp, holding the Red Devils to 26 total yards and four first downs. The Bison came up with four sacks and got interceptions by Drew Clendenin and England.
“Defensively, we have 10 starters back,’’ Batman said, “and we know we’re going to be pretty good there. We played well enough tonight on defense. They kept us in the game last year. But we thought we could move the ball a little better than we did tonight.’’
Buffalo led 9-0 at halftime, getting a 1-yard run by England and a safety when Ravenswood’s Isaiah Casto was tackled in the end zone by England and Park Michels. A 51-yard Clendenin punt pinned the Red Devils deep in their own end.
A 20-yard punt return by Dalton Jones set up Buffalo’s first-half TD. Clendenin ripped off a 12-yard gain, and Lovejoy followed with bursts of 14 and 18 yards to put the ball at the 1.
In the third quarter, England hit Austin Kile with a 13-yard touchdown pass on a second-and-12 call to make it 15-0. Ravenswood got back in contention when Sayre picked off Clendenin’s aborted fake punt pass and brought it back for a score.
But that 15-6 advantage only lasted a few seconds for Buffalo, as Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a TD down the right sideline with 9:40 left in the game.
Both teams sported girl kickers — Taylor Reedy for Buffalo and Cassie Bowsher for Ravenswood. Reedy booted a first-quarter extra point despite a roughing the kicker call. Her two other attempts were blocked.
As a sign of the times during a pandemic, the opener was also Senior Night for the Bison, an event which usually takes place toward the end of the season.
Buffalo is scheduled to play at Montcalm next Friday, but Putnam County’s COVID numbers have gone up recently, making the game doubtful. The state is scheduled to release its weekly COVID risk factor map Saturday that determines which counties can play.