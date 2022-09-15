SPRING VALLEY — Portsmouth offered Spring Valley a refresher course on third-down play, even though it’s a lesson the Timberwolves knew well.
Spring Valley (2-0) rallied for two touchdowns in the final 56 seconds to defeat the upset-minded Trojans 42-31 in high school football two weeks ago.
The takeaway from that game figures to be critical in Spring Valley’s 7:30 p.m. home game Friday against Hurricane (3-0).
“We have to find a way to get off the field on third down on defense and convert third down on offense,” Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said.
The Redskins enter the contest fifth in the Class AAA ratings, while the Timberwolves are eighth. Hurricane is coming off a lopsided 56-7 win over George Washington after opening with a 48-21 triumph over Winfield and following with a 48-0 trouncing of Capital.
Spring Valley opened with a 29-28 victory over Huntington High, then beat Portsmouth before an open date last week.
“During the open week, we concentrated on ourselves,” Dingess said. “We schemed some [for Hurricane] this week. The open week happened at a good time for us. We had some injuries that we healed up. We’re excited to play again.”
Hurricane coaches no doubt took note of the Portsmouth game film. Like the Trojans, the Redskins feature an explosive offense. Hurricane, though, is more stout on defense.
Dingess said his team will have to play better than it did against Portsmouth to knock off the Redskins.
“We had a couple of injuries, so our depth was gone and we didn’t play particularly well on defense,” Dingess said. “You’re going to have a game or two each season when you’re just not clicking. It says a lot about our kids that we came back and won.”
Dingess would just as soon not fall behind Hurricane. That means strong performances are needed from quarterback Dalton Fouch, who has thrown for 399 yards and rushed for 148, running back Logan Perry, who has rushed for 111 yards, and wide receiver Jayln Abercrombie, who has 114 yards in catches.
“They don’t have any weak spots,” Dingess said of the Redskins. “They have great skill people on offense. They have a great defense. They’re good up front on both sides of the ball. They have strong special teams and they don’t make mistakes.”
Spring Valley’s plan of attack likely won’t surprise Hurricane coach Donnie Mays. The Timberwolves’ best defense is a ball-control offense.
“That’s our philosophy anyway, no matter who we’re playing,” Dingess said of keeping the ball away from the foe’s offense. “We need to win the time of possession and the turnover battle.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.