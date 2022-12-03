Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220917 sv football 09.jpg (copy)
Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean is the 2022 Kanawha Valley Player of the Year.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

Mondrell Dean was a force to reckoned with in more ways than one as he helped Hurricane to its first Class AAA state semifinal appearance in school history.

Though Dean mainly played linebacker for the Redskins, he may have led the Kanawha Valley in rushing if not for running back Jeremiah Riffle, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season.

