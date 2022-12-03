Mondrell Dean was a force to reckoned with in more ways than one as he helped Hurricane to its first Class AAA state semifinal appearance in school history.
Though Dean mainly played linebacker for the Redskins, he may have led the Kanawha Valley in rushing if not for running back Jeremiah Riffle, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season.
Nonetheless, Dean’s numbers were stellar. On defense, he accumulated 139 total tackles — 24 tackles for loss and 71 solo tackles — and averaged 11.6 tackles per game with 11 sacks and 37 quarterback hurries.
On offense, Dean had 76 carries for 617 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.
For those accomplishments, Dean has been selected as the Gazette-Mail All-Kanawha Valley Player of the Year, leading the 26-player All-Valley football team.
Dean is one of five Redskins to be named to the team, tied with Class AAA playoff quarterfinalists George Washington. Class AA finalists Herbert Hoover had four selections to the team and Class AA semifinalists Winfield has three selections. All 12 Kanawha Valley teams are represented on the team, which includes schools from Kanawha and Putnam counties.
Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields, who led the Huskies to a Super Six berth for the first time in history this year, was named Coach of the Year for the second year in a row in his third season with the Huskies. Sissonville utility player Blake Fisher earned the Rookie of the Year award.
Dean is no stranger to the All-Kanawha Valley team as he was Rookie of the Year in 2019 and made the team as a linebacker in 2021.
Dean spent his first three years of high school at South Charleston before transferring to Hurricane for his senior season and he thinks he came into his own his senior year.
“I think I just put in the work,” Dean said.
“I try to strive for greatness because it was my senior year. We had to go out with a bang so I tried my best to do exactly that and I worked hard to put myself in that situation.”
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays was coach as South Charleston for a decade before taking the job at Hurricane before the 2022 season and has coached Dean all four years of high school. Mays said players the likes of Dean are few and far between and he believes Dean deserves to win the Kennedy Award as the best overall football player in West Virginia.
“Mondrell defines exactly what people are looking for in the Kennedy Award,” Mays said. “He does everything that he can on defense. He make tackles, he plays multiple positions. He sparingly plays offense but when he does he’s so impactful that his production and his numbers are those of some kids who start on a lot of teams.
“He’s very valuable in what he can do on a football field. It just shows how unique of a player he is. In my opinion he is the best player in the state of West Virginia.”
Dean takes pride in his ability to play any position.
“I think I can play anywhere,” Dean said. “I can go to the backfield or to the quarterback position, wide receiver. I really can just go out there and just help the team. That’s what I really want to do is just get out there and put the ball in the end zone.”
In Hurricane’s 56-28 quarterfinal win over George Washington, Dean went off, rushing 11 times for 130 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Redskins in total yardage. One of those touchdowns was a 56-yard gem of a run in which it looked like he was stuffed after the handoff but he used his physicality to bounce off would-be tacklers to break free and streak to the end zone.
Dean has 16 Division I college offers but had not made a commitment.
Selected as quarterbacks on the All-Kanawha Valley team were Herbert Hoover sophomore Dane Hatfield and George Washington junior Abe Fenwick.
Both quarterbacks were among the top performers in the Mountain State Athletic Conference. Hatfield rushed 226 times for 1,589 and 26 touchdowns. He completed 85 of 142 passes for 1,362 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Fenwick completed 184 of 288 passes for 2,674 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Two of the three running backs on the team are from Winfield as seniors Bray Boggs and Caden Beam terrorized defensive lines this season. Boggs and Beam both rushed for more than 1,500 yards helping Winfield to the Class AA quarterfinals.
The other running back is Hurricane senior Jeremiah Riffle who rushed 253 times for 2,127 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Caden Dotson (Herbert Hoover), Layth Ghannam (George Washington), Xiomar Henry (Nitro) and Jaxson Cunningham (Winfield) make up the offensive line.
Ghannam is a Virginia Tech commit.
Three receivers are featured on the team in Keegan Sack (George Washington), Jake Wiseman (Sissonville) and Tyshawn Dues (Hurricane).
Sack accumulated 1,786 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, Dues caught 38 passes for 761 yards and nine touchdowns and Wiseman had 80 receptions for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The offensive utility player is George Washington’s Anthony Valentine and the kicker is Herbert Hoover’s Levi Paxton.
Valentine had 1,324 all-purpose yards this season while Paxton drilled 63 extra points this year.
Riverside’s Braydin Ward is one of the top defensive linemen in the Kanawha Valley with 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two defensive touchdowns.
Joining Ward on the defensive line are Aaron Clark (South Charleston), Cade Allman (Buffalo), Isaiah Chapman (Herbert Hoover), and A.J. Dunbar (Poca).
Joining Dean at the linebacker position is Lucas Rippetoe (Hurricane), Devin Silvas (St. Albans) and Logan Howell (Winfield).
Shannon Brown (Capital) Heath Montgomery (Hurricane) and Hayden Hatfield (George Washington) are the All-Kanawha Valley defensive backs.
Buffalo's Bradley Harris is the defensive utility player and Poca’s Jordan Wolfe is the All-Valley punter as he averaged 42.7 yards per punt.